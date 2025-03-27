SMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: Parasnath Speciality Clinic, a leading healthcare provider focused on specialized medical treatments, is set to embark on an ambitious expansion journey under the leadership of Shripad Upasani. A seasoned business leader with over a decade of experience in driving organizational growth and sales excellence, Upasani has now taken the helm at Parasnath Speciality Clinic with a transformative vision.

Also Read | Just Stop Oil to End Disruptive Climate Protests.

Founded by Dr. Bhalchandra Mahamuni and Dr. Soniya Mahamuni, Parasnath Speciality Clinic has been a trusted name in non-surgical, holistic treatments for over 13 years. Now, with Shripad Upasani stepping in as Director and CEO, the organization is poised for a new era of expansion and innovation.

Having previously served as the CEO of Madhavbaug Heart and Diabetes Care Clinics and Hospitals and D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Upasani played a pivotal role in scaling the organization from 103 clinics in 2 states to over 350 clinics across 12 states, leading to a remarkable revenue growth from Rs24 crore to Rs200 crore. He also spearheaded Madhavbaug's transition into a publicly listed entity, solidifying its financial stability and long-term sustainability.

Also Read | SRH vs LSG Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Get Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of Indian Premier League Match 7.

At Parasnath Speciality Clinic, he is now setting his sights on another transformative milestone: establishing 100 clinics by the next financial year and achieving Rs100 crore in turnover. The initial expansion phase will focus on Maharashtra, with a strategic plan to extend operations across Pan India. Additionally, the organization aims to treat 1.2 lakh patients, reinforcing its commitment to accessible and specialized healthcare solutions.

"Healthcare is not just about treatment--it's about accessibility, trust, and long-term patient outcomes. At Parasnath Speciality Clinic, our vision is to redefine specialty care by expanding our reach while maintaining a strong focus on quality and innovation. With an ambitious roadmap ahead, I look forward to driving impactful change with our whole team and making a difference in countless lives," said Shripad.

With his proven expertise in scaling businesses, fostering high-performance teams, and executing sustainable growth strategies, Parasnath Speciality Clinic is all set to enter a new era of healthcare excellence.

About Parasnath Speciality Clinic

In India, the prevalence of joint pain and musculoskeletal disorders is skyrocketing, affecting over 210 million people, with knee osteoarthritis alone impacting nearly 15% of the adult population. With a rapidly aging demographic and increasing lifestyle-induced ailments, the demand for specialized, non-surgical pain management solutions has never been higher. According to the Indian Journal of Orthopaedics, cases of osteoarthritis are expected to double by 2030, emphasizing the urgent need for holistic and long-term relief methods.

For a decade, Parasnath Speciality Clinic has been at the forefront of researching and developing highly effective treatment protocols, blending modern science with ancient wisdom. Operating across various parts of Maharashtra, the clinic has successfully benefited over 2 lakh patients, delivering customized, non-surgical, and holistic healing solutions.

With 11 clinics already operational, Parasnath Speciality Clinic provides relief to over 5,000 patients monthly. It specializes in joint pain management through a unique blend of therapies that purify the body and restore joint vitality. The clinic also offers specialized treatments for Sciatica, Spine, Knee, Arthritis, Gout, and Rheumatism.

The clinic's core philosophy is built around:

* Non-Surgical & Steroid-Free Treatments

* Holistic & Customized Healing Approaches

* Root-Cause Diagnosis & Long-Term Relief

With scientifically backed protocols and a vision to make specialty healthcare more accessible, Parasnath Speciality Clinic is committed to transforming lives through evidence-based, natural healing techniques.

For more information, please visit: https://parasnathclinics.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)