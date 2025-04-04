NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Shriram One, the mobile app of Shriram Finance, a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in India, has reached a new milestone of 12.93 million satisfied customers as of Dec. 31, 2024. This marks a significant achievement for the company, which has consistently strived to provide its customers with innovative and convenient financial solutions.

Shriram One is a comprehensive mobile app that offers a wide range of financial services, including UPI transactions, bill payments, loan applications, investments, like Fixed Deposit (FD) and Fixed Investment Plan (FIP), life insurance, general insurance, and more. The app has been designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, making it easy for customers to manage their finances on the go.

Shriram One has been consistently ranked as one of the best mobile apps for financial services in India, with a rating of 4.6 stars on Google Play and 4.7 stars on App Store. The app has received numerous accolades for its innovation and user-friendliness.

Shriram Finance is a leading NBFC in India with a strong presence across the country. The company offers a wide range of financial products and services, including loans, insurance, and investment products. Shriram Finance has a strong track record of growth and profitability and is committed to providing its customers with the best possible financial solutions.

Those interested in trying out this user-friendly app to manage all their finances can download Shriram One from Google Play Store and App Store.

Shriram Finance is a leading diversified financial services company in India, offering a wide range of financial products and services across consumer, wholesale, and business finance segments. The company has a strong presence pan India with a network of 3,196 branches and an employee strength of 79,405 with an AUM of Rs. 254,469 crores. With a focus on financial inclusion and customer-centricity, Shriram Finance continues to empower individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals.

Shriram One, the company's flagship mobile app, has been downloaded by over 12.93 million users and currently serves 9.53 million active customers, providing them with convenient access to a suite of financial services including loans, insurance, investments, and more.

