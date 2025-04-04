Delhi, April 4: A routine Sunday turned tragic for the Kushwaha family when they returned home to find their youngest daughter, Preeti, dead by suicide. The Delhi-based family claims Preeti took her life after her distant cousin, with whom she was in a relationship, severed ties and blocked her. Her social media posts hint at emotional distress, suggesting she had been struggling mentally before the incident. Preeti reportedly ordered pizza and a cold drink for herself before taking her life.

Preeti Kushwaha was an 18-year-old girl who worked at a private firm in Delhi. Two years ago, during a family function in her hometown, she met a distant cousin, and their bond gradually deepened. What started as a close friendship soon turned into a secret relationship, culminating in a private marriage, reported NDTV. Delhi Man Dies by Suicide After Alleging Harassment by Property Dealer in Final Video; Accused Arrested.

The truth about their relationship only emerged after Preeti’s tragic death when a friend shared screenshots of their chats and photos with the family. In the messages, Preeti affectionately referred to the man as "husband ji" and mentioned his name, "Rinku Ji." One of the images showed the alleged lover applying vermilion to her forehead, a traditional symbol of marriage, confirming their secret wedding. IFS Officer Suicide in Delhi: Indian Foreign Service Officer Jumps off Building in Chanakyapuri; No Suicide Note Found, Say Cops.

Recently, Preeti made the drastic decision to shave her head, reportedly for her lover. She told her family that her hair was "damaged" and insisted on going bald, which led to an argument with her sister, Himani. Determined to follow through, Preeti even threatened to visit a salon. To avoid public embarrassment, her brother eventually gave in and shaved her head at home.

After Preeti’s death, it was revealed that her lover often complimented her looks and teased, "You are more beautiful. What if someone else likes you?" Allegedly influenced by his words, Preeti shaved her head. When he later cut off ties and blocked her, she fell into depression. Her social media posts reflected her emotional turmoil—one Instagram video from March 13 read, "What if he doesn’t text me? He must remember me." Another, dated March 19, said, "It used to matter before. Now, we don’t even look at them."

On the day of her death, Preeti ordered pizza and a cold drink before calling her mother. Phone records show she also tried calling the man, but he did not answer. Over 10 days have passed, yet no action has been taken against him, the Kushwaha family claims, as they continue to seek justice.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

