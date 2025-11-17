VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 17: When independent artists talk about visibility in India's entertainment industry, the conversation usually ends with the same hindrance -- discoverability. In October 2025, a new entrant decided to change that equation. Shucae Films, officially launched on 15 October 2025, positions itself as a platform where creators can showcase original content without fighting algorithms built for celebrity-driven media.

A Platform Built Around Creators

Unlike conventional OTTs chasing mainstream releases, Shucae Films focuses on regional and short-form storytelling -- short films, micro-dramas, music, ghazals, and audiobooks. The app curates its catalogue around authenticity instead of star value, ensuring creators from smaller towns can find the same visibility as those from Mumbai or Delhi.

"Our intent was never to out-spend large streaming giants," says Manoj Doogra, Founder and CEO of Shucae Films. "We wanted to build something that makes creators feel seen, heard, and rewarded."

The platform's user experience is clean and fast. For viewers, it behaves like a standard OTT app; for creators, it functions as a transparent distribution system with clear metrics on watch time and ad performance.

Bridging Technology and Talent

India's creator ecosystem is booming, yet revenue models remain skewed. Major platforms often retain advertising profits while offering minimal analytics. Shucae Films approaches this differently. Its backend dashboard allows artists and partners to view performance data -- number of plays, engagement hours, and advertisement reach -- in real time.

Manoj Doogra believes that data transparency is what will separate tomorrow's platforms from today's monopolies. "Creators need to know where their content stands. Without visibility, there's no real growth," he notes.

The app also carries a cultural vision. It plans to onboard voices from Himachal, Punjab, Gujarat, and the Northeast -- regions rich in storytelling but under-represented in digital media. By mixing technology with regional identity, Shucae Films wants to make entertainment more inclusive.

Early Adoption and Momentum

The platform has quietly gathered traction among independent filmmakers and musicians. Early adopters appreciate its simple upload process and fair exposure model.

In the coming quarters, Shucae Films plans to introduce interactive features -- live sessions, mini-games, and exclusive audio zones -- to keep engagement high and offer advertisers contextual placements rather than intrusive pop-ups.

The Man Behind the Mission

Behind the platform stands Manoj Doogra, a management graduate from IIM Calcutta with prior experience at IBM India and HCL. After years in corporate strategy, Manoj stepped into the world of stand-up comedy and content creation, where he experienced first-hand how challenging digital discovery can be.

That frustration became fuel for innovation. "As a performer, I saw talented people struggle for visibility despite great content," he says. "It wasn't a creativity problem -- it was a distribution problem. Shucae Films is our answer to that."

His mix of corporate data science and creative empathy gives the company a distinct direction -- one that values both business structure and artistic freedom.

A New Chapter for Digital Entertainment

India today has more than 800 million internet users, and streaming consumption is rising fastest in regional markets. Shucae Films sees its opportunity in serving this audience segment -- people looking for relatable stories told in familiar languages.

By aligning creator economics with transparent advertising and curated discovery, Shucae Films isn't just another OTT -- it's a blueprint for sustainable digital entertainment.

"If one small-town creator finds an audience because of us," Manoj Doogra says quietly, "that's impact measured in real lives, not vanity metrics."

