New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/SRV): Shuzlan Energy has joined hands with People's University to install EV chargers in the university campus. The initiative is aligned with the university's green vision and will be commenced in a phased manner.

Spread across an area of 84 acres, People's University in Bhopal is one of India's leading institutions and the single- largest campus university. Built in accordance with applicable safety and environmental regulations the installation of EV chargers shall provide people with a solution to charge their EVs with ease.

In Phase 1, Shuzlan Energy will install 10 EV charging stations with a capacity to charge 12 cars, 12 two-wheelers, or 12 three-wheelers at once. All the EV charging stations will be exclusively powered by Verde Mobility.

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Rohit Pandit, Managing Director of the People's University said, "As per the Automotive Mission Plan (AMP) India will encompass safe, efficient and environment friendly conditions for affordable mobility of people and transportation of goods. Being an environmentalist myself, the initiative is in alignment with our vision to adopt sustainable practices within the campus."

Pandit further added, "The campus has a footfall of over 10000 people at a time. With 6000 students, the university consists of 10 hostels, 1500 bedded multipurpose hospital, a mall, an amusement park, along with 2000 residential flats. With a footfall like this, it is imperative that we adopt green practices to improve our carbon footprint."

Bhamla ( Shuzlan Energy ) shared, "It is a great initiative by People's University and we look forward to more such collaborations. EVs and charger are also educational and young people are often excited to learn about sustainability. The installation of EVs would be part of campus-wide green initiative project. This vision would help in reduction of carbon footprint and also sends a message that the campus is environmentally friendly. Shuzlan energy is excited to be part of this green revolution that offers more than just hope for a better future in association with people university."

In addition to installing EV chargers, students will also be offered internships at VerdeMobility and SLS (System Level Solutions). Students will be provided with industry relevant knowledge by Paresh Patel, Founder and President of SLS (System Level Solutions)& Verde Mobility. As a guest lecturer, he will be sharing in-depth knowledge on engineering, technology, management and design.

Shuzlan Energy is determined to help society move toward greener alternatives for transportation, to encourage the reduction of the carbon footprint. This vision pushed us to work hard to adapt the EV system to the Indian Transportation market. Wholly dedicated and investing in providing sustainable energy and economical solutions to the nation, we also provide solutions and back integration to produce clean power.

