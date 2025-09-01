SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: The glamour and prestige of the Global Excellence Awards (GEA) 2025, presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., the Most Prestigious Industry Awards, unfolded at a distinguished venue in Mumbai, Maharashtra on 17th August 2025, where celebrated Bollywood actress Mrs. Kajol Devgan graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The grand event brought together shining stars, industry leaders, and eminent brands from across the nation. Among the winners, Shyam Sundar Chandiwala LLP earned the esteemed recognition of "Best Silver Brand in India." This honour marked a significant milestone for the brand, highlighting its legacy of excellence, trust, and innovation in the silver industry. The evening served as a platform to celebrate achievers who are shaping industries with quality, creativity, and customer-centric values.

Also Read | ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Fargana Hoque Says Bangladesh Determined To Make It Count in Upcoming ODI Tournament.

Shyam Sundar Chandiwala LLP, a name synonymous with heritage and quality in India's silver market, has built its reputation on delivering unmatched craftsmanship and timeless designs. From traditional silver offerings to modern innovations, the brand has continuously evolved while staying true to its roots of purity and authenticity. Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Mr. and Mrs. Sunder Bhalotia expressed their gratitude: "We are deeply honoured to be recognised on this prestigious platform. This award is a testament to the trust our customers have placed in us for years, and to the dedication of our team in carrying forward the rich legacy of Shyam Sundar Chandiwala LLP." Their heartfelt words echoed the company's philosophy of blending tradition with modernity to remain the most trusted silver brand in India.

The event sparkled with glamour as celebrated personalities and brands took home accolades in various categories. Rising star Roshni Walia was awarded Best Debutant, while Mohit Malik bagged Best Actor in a Negative Role for Azaad. OTT talent was recognised with Aanchal Singh receiving Promising Face for Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Varun Sood being celebrated as Breakthrough Performer for Call Me Bae. The charismatic Lauren Gottlieb impressed with Best Performance in Dance for The Royals, while powerhouse singer Sudhir Yaduvanshi earned accolades for the title track of Son of Sardaar 2. Well-known paparazzi figures Varinder Chawla and Viral Bhayani were celebrated as Paparazzi Powerhouse of the Year and Trendsetter Behind the Lens respectively. Ankita Bhattacharyya received the award for Excellence in Singing & Performing, and Campus Beats Season 4, represented by Shruti Sinha and Tanvi Gadkari, was crowned Most Popular Youth Show. The versatile Darshan Kumaar was honoured for his outstanding performance in Aashram. Alongside these stars, reputed brands also stood in the spotlight, with LG Electronics India Limited, represented by Mr. Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Manager, Corporate Marketing, winning the title of Most Trusted Brand in the Electronics Segment, while GIVA, represented by Mr. Khemraj, Sr. AM, was honoured as the Most Trusted Jewellery Brand for Modern India.

Also Read | Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras, UP T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch Uttar Pradesh T20 League Match 30 Live Telecast? Know Date, Time in IST and Venue Details.

The Global Excellence Awards, conceptualised by Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., has become one of India's most distinguished recognition platforms. This 6th edition of GEA continued its tradition of applauding excellence across industries, following in the footsteps of earlier editions graced by icons such as Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra. With a legacy of credibility and glamour, GEA 2025 yet again upheld its reputation as a benchmark of prestige. The success of the event was further elevated by the support of its partners: Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation, B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com, Wellness Partner - Natural Therapy India, and eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan. Together, these collaborations strengthened the impact of the event, where Shyam Sundar Chandiwala LLP proudly emerged as the "Best Silver Brand in India," shining as a symbol of excellence and trust in the jewellery industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)