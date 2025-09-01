In the final league match of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025, Lucknow Falcons will take on Kashi Rudras on Monday, September 1. A win for Lucknow will see them seal a place in the playoffs, with Kashi already booking a place in Qualifier 1, ending as table-toppers of UP T20 League 2025. Currently, in the UP T20 League 2025 points table, Kashi Rudras have seven wins out of nine, while Lucknow Falcons have four wins out of nine, and are tied with Noida Kings with eight points. Shubham Mishra Rattles Opposition With Stellar Five-Wicket Haul, Achieves Feat During Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Lucknow Falcons head into the contest with a win in their last match, that too against an in-form side Gaur Gorakhapur Lions, by 60 runs. Vipraj Nigam starred with a four-wicket haul, while Aaradhya Yadav led from the front, scoring 61.

League leaders Kashi Rudras have already reached the playoffs, but have been struggling with their form, and come into their last league match with a loss behind their backs.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 2025 Details

Match Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Date Monday, Sept 1 Time 3:00 IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast) Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

With a place in the playoffs up for grabs, Lucknow Falcons will take on Kashi Rudras in the ongoing UP T20 2025 League on Monday, September 1. The Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras match will be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UPT20 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for the Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel on TV. For Falcons vs Rudras live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras UPT20 2025. Fans in India can watch the Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription.

