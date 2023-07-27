PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 27: Throughout July and August 2023, SI-UK will be hosting 16 UK University Fairs across India as it looks to capitalise on the UK study boom currently taking place. The full schedule can be found below, and entry is free by pre-registering.

The Fair is the starting point for Indian students looking to study in the UK from 2024 and offers a unique opportunity to meet over 35 leading universities from across the UK one-to-one.

Lakshmi Iyer, SI-UK India Managing Director, is looking forward to the prospect of welcoming so many students to the events:

"As a new application period begins, there is enormous demand from students to learn more about studying in the UK from September 2024 and beyond. Each of our Fairs is a unique opportunity for aspiring students to speak to UK universities in a private one-to-one setting. We look forward to welcoming record numbers."

Application Advice and Support

SI-UK India's British Council-trained university consultants will be at each Fair to help students with their application, as well as answer questions about all aspects of studying in the UK, including:

- Academic and English entry requirements

- Course options

- UK student visa process

- Accommodation

SI-UK

SI-UK provides free and independent advice to international students applying to study in the UK. We believe international students should have access to trusted, expert advice about UK universities and courses and be supported by professional and experienced advisers throughout their whole journey: from the first tentative enquiries, the application process, and right up to their arrival in the UK and throughout their life at university.

Free entry for Indian students by registering online.

July - August 2023 India UK University Fair Schedule

Contact:United Knowledge Education Consultants Pvt LtdSuite 9-13, 1st Floor, Indra Palace, H BlockMiddle Circle, Connaught Place, Opposite H&M,New Delhi 110001Delhi,IndiaPhone:011-42028200delhi@studyin-uk.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162793/SI_UK_India_Logo.jpg

