Australia have retained the Ashes after the rain curtailed the fourth Test and ended in a draw. England will count themselves unlucky after being in a commanding position in the Manchester test for the first three days and then nature played spoilsport in combination with some brilliant batting from the Australian lower middle order. The fifth and final test in Kennington Oval is an opportunity for the hosts to level the series 2-2 and they will go all out to avoid an Ashes series loss. The visitors on the other hand will be buoyed by the result in the last game and there is a feeling the momentum has shifted. England Name Unchanged Playing XI for Ashes 2023 5th Test at the Oval Against Australia.

The inclusion of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have turned the fortunes for England and the duo will be once again playing a pivotal role in this game. The hosts have batted with a run rate above 4.5 which is amazing to see and a hallmark of the infamous Bazball. Moeen Ali was promoted up the order in the last game and we could see a repeat of the experiment.

David Warner has faded a bit as the series has progressed and the Australian opener is in dire need of some runs. Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc are fit to take part in the game after recovering from their respective fitness issues. Todd Murphy is all set to be included in the playing eleven game with Australia lacking in the spin department. Mark Wood Plays ‘Barbie Girl’ Song At the Start of Ben Stokes’ Press Conference, Leaves Reporters in Splits; Watch Viral Video.

When Is ENG vs AUS Ashes 5th Test 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Australia will lock horns with England in the all-important fifth Test of the Ashes 2023. The ENG vs AUS 5th Test match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at The Oval in London.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes 5th Test 2023?

The England vs Australia Ashes 5th Test will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 5th Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs AUS Ashes 5th Test 2023?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 5th Test live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website. Fans will, however, need a subscription to access Ashes 5th Test 2023. The pitch at Kennington Oval has something to offer to the bowlers and the team winning the toss could very well opt to have a crack at the opposition.

