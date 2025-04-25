PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 25: The coaching and digital entrepreneurship landscape reached a major milestone as digital reformer Siddharth Rajsekar hosted the 6th edition of the Freedom Business Retreat (FBR). Held at The Leela Palace in Chennai, the retreat welcomed over 900 members of the Internet Lifestyle Hub (ILH) for a two-day experience of high-impact learning, transformation, and celebration under the theme: "Shine Bright, Spark Infinite Possibilities."

Described by returning attendees as their "annual software update," FBR is a space for accelerated learning, inner rewiring, and authentic human connection. It serves as a platform to recalibrate values, expand vision, and tap into a thriving ecosystem of changemakers, coaches, and digital leaders.

The Internet Lifestyle Hub has grown exponentially, now boasting a Rs1000 Cr+ impact on the coaching industry. Over the last 8 years, ILH has grown to serve 800,000 learners, with 35,000+ paid members, building a movement of "dharmic tribes"--purpose-driven communities committed to making a meaningful difference.

Major Announcements That Lit Up the Stage:

* 160+ award winners celebrated, including 128 Hall of Fame and Diamond Club champions, 20 Crore Champions, and 8 Ten Crore Champions.

* Launch of the trailer and ticket sales for "Game of Change", a cinematic docu-feature on transformation and leadership. Co-produced by Siddharth Rajsekar and Meena Chabbria, the film features Blair Singer and Surendran Jayasekar, and will premiere on Buddha Purnima in six cities--Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai.

* Release of I Can Coach Volumes 6 & 7: Lighthouse of Legacies and Celestial Compass--creative fables written by 63 new ILH authors, designed to be enjoyed as inspiring bedtime stories for coaches and learners alike.

* Announcement of the first-ever Freedom Champions Retreat to be held in October 2025, exclusively for ILH members who have earned Rs3 Lakhs or more through their coaching business. The retreat promises to accelerate learning, deepen community, and create more crore-level champions.

Learning, Celebration & Inner Shifts

Throughout the retreat, ILH leaders delivered masterclasses on mindset, monetization, and business growth--sharing personal blueprints that sparked tangible takeaways and peer-powered inspiration.

No FBR would be complete without appearances from Siddharth's mentors--Blair Singer and Surendran Jayasekar--whose words set a powerful tone for the future. Adding a delightful surprise, business coach Rajiv Talreja took the stage for an impromptu talk, infusing the room with his trademark blend of clarity, wit, and insight.

Evenings turned celebratory, with music and dance offering space for connection and joy. The retreat culminated in a powerful session by Dr. Monicka Shubha, a medical doctor and awakening facilitator, who guided the community through a deep process of inner alignment--helping them release unconscious blocks and tune into their true potential.

With every ILH event, the voice of the younger generation gets louder and the launch of N.E.X.T last year has brought lots of young, dynamic energy into the Internet Lifestyle Hub. Twelve year old Khush Pathak inspired everyone with his confidence and clarity of vision.

As the curtains closed, what remained was more than the energy of an event--it was the ignition of a movement. A movement of awakened leaders, empowered coaches, and conscious creators, ready to rewrite the rules of business, leadership, and life.

FBR is a true reflection of Siddharth's philosophy--where deep human-to-human connection meets the power of AI and automation--proving that technology can scale impact without sacrificing the personal touch.

About Siddharth Rajsekar

Siddharth Rajsekar, a digital reformer and founder of the Internet Lifestyle Hub, is on a mission to build a new generation of authentic digital leaders. Blending human transformation, scalable systems, and spiritual alignment, he is redefining the coaching ecosystem in India. His ultimate goal is to inspire one million coaches, mentors, and teachers to build dharmic, impact-driven communities across the world.

