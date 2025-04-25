Can Rajasthan Royals (RR) qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs? The inaugural champions have had a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign so far, winning two and losing seven matches out of nine played. After their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sanju Samson and co sit in the eighth spot on the IPL 2025 points table and Rajasthan Royals fans might be wondering if they can make it through to the playoffs from such a situation. In this article, we shall take a look at just that. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Jump to Third Place Following Solid Victory Over Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans Retain Top Spot.

Rajasthan Royals had a poor start to their IPL 2025 campaign, losing their first two matches to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. The former champions were able to bounce back with wins over Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in their next two matches, but unfortunately for them, it was followed by five consecutive defeats. Riyan Parag and co have five more games to resurrect their IPL 2025 campaign, but can they still mount a turnaround and book a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs? CSK IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can Chennai Super Kings Finish in Top Four on Indian Premier League Points Table?.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios

Placed eighth after their defeat to RCB, Rajasthan Royals have had just two wins in nine matches. Rajasthan Royals have a total of five more matches remaining and needless to say, need to secure victories in all five games, which will take their tally to 14 points. However, that would not be enough as a team needs to win atleast eight matches (16 points) to be in contention for a place in the IPL playoffs. This indicates that the loss to RCB has ended Rajasthan Royals' hopes for a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs and only a miraculous turn of events, which seems unlikely at this time, can see them through.

Inconsistency, especially when it comes to batting and also injury to captain Sanju Samson, have hit Rajasthan Royals hard in IPL 2025. Last year, the Rajasthan Royals had secured a spot in the IPL playoffs, where they lost to eventual runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad.

