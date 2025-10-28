New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Real estate player, Signature Global (India) Ltd, on Tuesday announced that it has raised Rs 8.75 billion through a private placement of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the lending arm of the World Bank.

The NCDs, which are assigned 'A+' stable ratings by Care Edge Ratings, have already been listed on BSE and its marks the first ever listed debt transaction of Signature Global, thus strengthening the company's capital market presence in partnership with IFC.

Also Read | Perfume for Men: Celebrity Endorsements vs. Influencer Marketing - What's Working for Indian Brands.

Having a coupon rate of 11 per cent, the tenure of the NCDs is for 3 years, 2 months and 30 days. The NCDs will mature on January 15, 2029.

Signature Global will utilise the proceeds to develop mid-income housing and ESG aligned projects. A part of it will also be utilised for reducing existing debt, the company said in a release.

Also Read | Super Cup 2025-26 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings in Indian Domestic Football Competition With Goal Difference.

Companies raise funds through NCDs to secure long-term, fixed-interest capital without diluting equity ownership. This allows them to finance expansion, working capital, or refinancing, while structuring the debt with a flexible term, interest rate, and repayment schedule that aligns with their cash flow needs. It provides them with a predictable cost of debt, which makes budgeting and financial planning easier compared to variable-rate loans.

Throwing light on the maiden debt raising exercise, Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd., said, "Reposing of faith by institution of repute like International Finance Corporation is a testimony of our right approach and direction. We are indeed grateful to IFC for their confidence in Signature Global Group."

"As an environmentally conscious developer, we at Signature Global are focusing on developing environmentally sustainable projects and are committed to fulfilling all the ESG requirements in all our future projects," he said.

A total of 19 projects by Signature Global are EDGE certified, which is among the highest in the entire real estate industry in the country. The company's ESG commitments were also recently recognised by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), where it scored 84 on its debut, placing the company among the top-performing first-time participants globally.

In FY 2024-25, the company ranked as the fifth-largest listed real estate developer based on sales bookings. It achieved pre-sales of INR 102.9 billion in the previous fiscal and is targeting INR 125 billion in the current financial year.

As of Q1FY26, the company has a robust project pipeline of 17.1 million sq. ft. of recently launched projects, and 9.2 million sq. ft. of ongoing projects. The company has 24.5 million sq. ft. of forthcoming developments to be developed over next 2-3 years. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)