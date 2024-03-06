PNN

New Delhi [India], March 6: Signia, the global leader in hearing aid technology, has launched a month-long awareness campaign aimed at tackling the stigma surrounding hearing loss and promoting ear and hearing care for all.

In conjunction with this year's World Hearing Day theme - "Changing mindsets: Let's make ear and hearing care a reality for all," - Signia is taking the lead in India to address the issues of untreated hearing loss. Despite affecting millions worldwide, hearing loss often goes unreported due to a lack of awareness and social stigma.

"Too often, individuals neglect their hearing health due to societal misconceptions and stigma surrounding hearing aids," said Avinash Pawar, CEO and MD of WS Audiology India. "We want to help break that stigma in India."

The 30-day campaign has been centred around #HearTheChange, a series of educational initiatives, social media campaigns, and community outreach efforts designed to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment of hearing loss.

Signia aims to empower and bring together various stakeholders such as social groups, celebrities, corporates, hearing care professionals, NGOs, global health organisations, and media fraternities to bring more awareness of hearing health and to break down barriers preventing individuals from seeking help.

"Wearing a hearing aid in our society should be as normal as wearing spectacles. There should be no stigma or hesitation. We believe that everyone deserves to live life to the fullest, regardless of their hearing ability," added Avinash. "By challenging stereotypes and fostering a culture of acceptance and understanding, we can create a world where hearing care is a reality for all."

As part of the campaign program, Signia will share inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome hearing stigma and transformed their lives with the help of modern hearing aid technology. Through these stories, Signia hopes to inspire others to prioritise their hearing health and seek support without hesitation.

Signia will also host complimentary ear check-up camps, leveraging the extensive network of over 180 centres. To enhance accessibility, Signia also offers online registration through dedicated links and support via a toll-free calling number. Participants will benefit from the distribution of hearing aids. They can take advantage of special offers across the company's product categories, underscoring its commitment to making hearing care accessible to all.

For more information about the #HearTheChange movement, visit www.signiaworldhearingday.com

Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. It aims to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world-first hearing solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia and its hearing care professionals enable hearing aid wearers to correct hearing loss and gain an edge - to Be Brilliant.

WS Audiology

Formed in 2019 through the merger of Sivantos and Widex, WS Audiology combines over 140 years of experience in pioneering the use of technology to help people with hearing loss hear the sounds that make life wonderful. With truly differentiated brands like Widex, Signia, Rexton, Audio Service, and Vibe, and diverse assets across wholesale, retail, and online, managed care, and diagnostic solutions, the compoany is active in over 130 markets. WS Audiology employs 12,500 people and is privately owned by the Topholm and Westermann families, as well as funds under the management of EQT. As a global leader, the company aims to unlock human potential by making wonderful sounds a part of everyone's life. To learn more, please visit www.wsa.com

