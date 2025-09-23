NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the India launch of the revolutionary Philips LightTheatre, introducing a groundbreaking smart lighting solution designed to transform home entertainment into an unparalleled immersive experience. This innovative system seamlessly integrates dynamic lighting with visual and audio content, bringing movies, music, and gaming to life like never before.

As consumers increasingly seek holistic entertainment solutions that go beyond the screen, the Philips Smart Entertainment Range is designed to meet this demand, offering an all-in-one solution that delivers a truly cinematic experience in the comfort of home.

The Philips LightTheatre is engineered to redefine how consumers interact with their entertainment. The system utilizes advanced Philips LightTheatre HDMI Sync Technology, which reads signals directly from video source via HDMI input, making lights dynamically respond to the colors on your TV screen for real-time accurate syncing. The system utilizes advanced Philips LightTheatre HDMI Sync Technology, which reads signals directly from any HDMI-connected device, instantly analyzes the colors and sounds, and projects ultra-accurate light effects onto the surrounding walls. Compatible with Philips gradient light bars, gradient floor light, and other Wi-Fi connected lights, creating a holistic immersive experience. This creates a captivating 'light theatre' effect that extends the on-screen action beyond the television, drawing viewers deeper into the content.

Talking about the product launch C Arun Kumar, Head of Consumer Business - Signify, Greater India said, "At Signify, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. In India, where digital entertainment is becoming a way of life, the quality of how people experience content has never been more important. Philips LightTheatre transforms everyday viewing into an immersive, cinematic experience, allowing people to not just watch but truly feel every moment. Whether it's sports, music, or movies, with LightTheatre, we are redefining home entertainment as a seamless blend of technology, emotion, and lifestyle."

Key features of Philips LightTheatre include:

* Immersive HDMI Sync Technology: Reads HDMI signals directly, synchronizing lights with video and music in real time for dynamic effects.* Easy Plug and Play: Simple setup with effortless integration into existing home entertainment systems.* Multicolor Gradient Segments: Rich spectrum of customizable colors for personalized ambiance and effects.* WiZ App Control: Full control via the intuitive WiZ app to manage settings, select light scenes, and switch between four preset sync modes - Cinematic, Vibrant, Relaxation, Rhythmic or fine-tune brightness and intensity.* Expandable Ecosystem: The HDMI Sync Box works with any Philips Smart LED color-capable light that supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Users can link as many lights to the Sync Box as they like and make them sync with TV simultaneously.* Voice Control Integration: Works with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri Shortcuts for convenient hands-free operation.

The Philips LightTheatre promises to elevate movie nights, gaming sessions, and music listening to an entirely new dimension, making every moment more vibrant and engaging.

