Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The Pakistan national cricket team are taking on the Sri Lanka national cricket team in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is being held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Fans can follow the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match scorecard here. This is a crucial match for Pakistan and Sri Lanka as both suffered defeats in their first Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 20-Over Cricket Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka suffered a close four-wicket loss against the Bangladesh national cricket team in the first Super 4 of the ongoing tournament. Pakistan, on the other hand, lost their match by six wickets against the arch-rivals India national cricket team. A defeat here for either side will make things tough to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match and Who Will Win PAK vs SL T20I?

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz