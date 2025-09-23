Out! Sri Lanka are in deep trouble as they lose their captain Charith Asalanka for 20 runs. Pakistan are on top with this wicket. Second wicket for Haris Rauf. A good running catch by Hussain Talat at the deep square leg region. Charith Asalanka c Haris Rauf b Hussain Talat 20(19)
Out! Haris Rauf strikes in his first over and Sri Lanka are in trouble here. A soft dismissal, and Kusal Perera departs for 15 runs. The left-handed batter chipped it straight towards the wide mid-on region, where Faheem Ashraf took a well-judged diving catch. Kusal Perera c Faheem Ashraf b Haris Rauf 15(12)
Out! Second wicket for Shaheen Afridi. The left-arm seamer has the last laugh after conceding a six on the previous delivery. A rash shot by Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka. The right-handed batter pays the price. Pathum Nissanka c Mohammad Haris b Shaheen Afridi 8(7)
Kusal Perera has joined forces with Pathum Nissanka. The ball is swinging, and Pakistan will look to get more wickets in the first powerplay. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will want both these batters to stitch a solid stand for the second wicket.
Out! Oh dear, Kusal Mendis has gone for a golden duck. Shaheen Afridi strikes in his first over, and Pakistan are off to a brilliant start after opting to bowl first. It was a full delivery on pads, and Kusal Mendis hit straight towards the mid-wicket region. Kusal Mendis c Hussain Talat b Shaheen Afridi 0(1)
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.
Toss Update: Pakistan national cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha has won the toss and they have decided to bowl first. Stay tune for playing XIs of both teams.
ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 – Sri Lanka Team Update
Matheesha Pathirana is unwell and will not be available for selection for today’s game against Pakistan.
He did not take part in team practice sessions during the last two days and is currently under medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/Yi6Gq5dJ40— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 23, 2025
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. The Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is being held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is a crucial contest between the two sides, as a loss here will dent their chances of reaching the final of the Asia Cup 2025.
The Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka suffered a close four-wicket loss against the Bangladesh national cricket team in the first Super 4 of the ongoing tournament. Pakistan, on the other hand, lost their match by six wickets against the arch-rivals India national cricket team. A defeat here for either side will make things tough to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match and Who Will Win PAK vs SL T20I?
Squads:
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz