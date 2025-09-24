SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has recorded 27.6 LPA as the highest package across its programmes. Re-accredited by NAAC with an 'A++' Grade, SIIB has once again reinforced its position among India's premier B-Schools. Known for its specialized programmes in International Business, Agri-Business, and Sustainability Management. The institute continues to earn strong industry recognition, reflected in robust recruiter participation, diverse sectoral representation, and a growing pipeline of opportunities aligned with emerging global priorities.

SIIB has consistently attracted top recruiters across industries, reflecting the institute's strong academic and professional reputation. Esteemed organisations such as Accenture, Asian Paints, EY, HDFC Bank, and Unilever have partnered with the institute to offer diverse roles in consulting, finance, marketing, and operations. These recruiters highlight the trust that leading corporates place in SIIB's talent pool and the readiness of students to contribute effectively in dynamic business environments. SIIB's diverse programmes, with International Business at their core, bring together bright minds from varied disciplines and foster a dynamic exchange of ideas. The curriculum blends academic rigour with practical exposure, strengthened by certifications like Six Sigma, simulations such as Marketplace, ensuring students are well-prepared to meet the challenges of both domestic and global business environments.

For the MBA-International Business programme, the largest share of opportunities emerged from IT/ITeS (27.5%), followed by BFSI (22.9%), Consulting (13.7%), FMCG (8.5%), Analytics (7.2%), and Manufacturing (6.5%), with 13.7% of roles spanning other high-growth domains. Students were offered roles in strategy, marketing, finance, supply chain management, and business development, along with. showcasing SIIB's progressive curriculum and commitment to future-ready education.

In MBA-Agri Business, the placement spread showcased the relevance of SIIB's niche programme. The maximum share came from BFSI (25.4%), followed by Agri-Inputs (22.2%), Consulting (11.1%), Agri-Services (9.5%), Dairy Processing (7.9%), IT (7.9%), FMCG (6.3%), Agri Commodity (4.8%), Agri Tech (3.2%), and Sustainability (1.6%). Recruiters entrusted students with roles in rural marketing, commodity trading, procurement, agri-supply chain management, and agri-finance, reaffirming SIIB's position as a leading institute for agribusiness talent.

For the MBA-Sustainability Management programme, demand was driven by the global focus on renewable energy and ESG. Recruiter participation was led by ESG (34%), followed by IT/ITeS (21.6%), Consulting (19.6%), Conglomerates (13.4%), and Energy (11.3%). The opportunities spanned across corporate sustainability, standards and ESG benchmarking, renewable energy business, green financing, and climate change consulting. This strong response validates the programme's positioning at the intersection of business, environment, and policy.

"The MBA in International Bus recorded a highest package of ₹27.60 LPA with an average package of ₹16.20 LPA, the MBA in Agri-Business achieved a highest package of ₹21.60 LPA with an average package of ₹12.60 LPA, and the MBA in Sustainability Management secured a highest package of ₹19.20 LPA with an average package of ₹14 LPA."

Commenting on the achievements, Prof. (Dr.) Alka Maurya, Director, SIIB, said:

"At SIIB, our vision has always been to nurture professionals who are sensitive to global and environmental challenges. The placements of the graduating batch highlight the confidence that recruiters place in our students' capabilities, as well as the value of our diverse Programmes. We take pride in the resilience, adaptability, and determination our students have shown, and look forward to seeing them excel in their chosen careers."

The placement success is also attributed to SIIB's international collaborations with globally renowned institutions such as IESEG School of Management (Paris), Flensburg University of Applied Sciences (Germany), and the University of British Columbia (Canada). These partnerships, along with student exchange programmes and certification-driven pedagogy, give SIIB graduates an edge in pursuing careers that demand cross-border expertise.

Another distinguishing factor is the strong presence of alumni leaders across industries worldwide, who continue to mentor, guide, and open avenues for current students. SIIB alumni today hold leadership roles at organisations such as Accenture, Salesforce, Coca-Cola, JP Morgan, Syngenta, and Bayer, among others - a network that continues to fuel the institute's growth story.

The placement outcomes stand as a testament to SIIB's commitment to nurturing globally competent, industry-ready professionals. By seamlessly blending academic rigour with experiential learning, international collaborations, and a strong alumni network, the institute has created an ecosystem where students thrive as future leaders. The resounding success of this placement season underscores not only the trust recruiters place in SIIB but also the institute's ability to stay ahead of evolving global trends in business, agriculture, and sustainability. As SIIB continues to expand its industry linkages and global footprint, it remains steadfast in its mission to equip graduates with the skills, values, and vision needed to lead responsibly in an interconnected world.

