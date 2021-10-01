Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): interface.ai, a Silicon Valley-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) provider for global financial institutions, has partnered with NSE (National Stock Exchange), the second-largest exchange globally, to enable large-scale digital transformation by offering an AI-powered experience to NSE's trading and clearing members, investors, and corporate partners.

The platform will achieve this with the upcoming launch of its new IVA.

In the first phase of this first-of-its-kind initiative in exchanges across the world, interface.ai's IVA will address high volume queries received by the clearing, trade, and ISC/regulatory help desks at NSE from their trading and clearing members, corporate partners, and investors.

These queries account for more than 50% of support tickets received and encompass questions around reporting delays from clearing members, the status of applications & requests from trading members, and any regulatory queries from listing organizations. The IVA will enable NSE to process them efficiently.

In the next phase, Interface.ai will further enhance the IVA's capacity to assist with all aspects of trading and support everyone who interacts with NSE.

Speaking on the latest association, Srinivas Njay, Founder and CEO of interface.ai, said, "interface.ai has been the leading IVA provider for the Banking and Finance industry across the globe for several years. We are now elated to announce that we are expanding our footprint beyond Banking with this launch and the partnership with NSE. The IVA will enhance the efficiency of operations at NSE while offering tech-driven, tailormade experiences to NSE's members and partners. We are happy to be powering one of the largest stock exchanges, and we look forward to continuing our work and cater to more exchanges worldwide."

"We are striving to offer transformational and intuitive experiences to everyone who interacts with NSE. IVAs are a vital aspect of the next step of our digital transformation as we can offer more personalized experiences leveraging Artificial Intelligence. Our partnership with interface.ai will enable our corporate partners and trading & clearing members to have seamless access to trading. This will help NSE be more efficient operationally and will also allow us to focus more on high-touch point activities," said Shiv Kumar Bhasin, CTO at NSE.

"As it is new ground for exchanges across the world, we conducted a thorough search to find the ideal partner for this engagement. We will be tapping into interface.ai's deep understanding of the Financial Services domain and leverage their impeccable track record of delivering value with Intelligent Virtual Assistants," added Shiv Kumar Bhasin.

