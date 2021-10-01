Motorola India is all set to launch the Edge 20 Pro smartphone today in the country. The handset made its global debut in July 2021 along with Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite smartphones. Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be launched at 12 noon and will be made available for sale via Flipkart during the Big Billion Days Sale 2021. The device is already available in Europe from EUR 699.99 (approximately Rs 60,500) for the 12GB + 128GB model. The Indian variant is said to be similar to the Euro-spec model. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Launching Tomorrow in India at 12 PM IST; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Collect memories that helped you #FindYourEdge and store them in #motorolaedge20pro's 128GB Built-in Storage! Want to know how to be an absolute pro? Head to @Flipkart on 1st October at 12 PM. See you there! https://t.co/GkiRCaLRhX — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 29, 2021

It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Photo Credits: Motorola)

For optics, the handset will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP optical zoom lens. At the front, there will be a 32MP for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone will come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and is claimed to deliver up to 9 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge. Motorola Edge 20 Pro will run on Android 11 with assured upgrade to Android 12 and Android 13.

