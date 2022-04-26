Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka launching the theme and logo for the 25th Bangalore Tech Summit 2022 at the curtain raiser event in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): After 2 years of virtual editions, the 25th edition of India's most prestigious and sought-after technology event ''Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022' will be held physically from November 16 to 18 in Bengaluru.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai yesterday hosted a pre-summit gathering with over 100 CEOs and executives from the electronics, IT & biotech industries and invited them to participate in the 'Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022'.

The Chief Minister also reviewed infrastructure, regulatory improvements, rule simplification, and the need for qualified workers during a three-hour closed-door meeting.

The doors of our government are open, the doors of my heart are open. We will march ahead with you lending shoulder to shoulder. Government is always ready to cooperate with you, the Chief Minister assured the industry stalwarts during the interaction.

The tech summit, Co-hosted by STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) and organised by the department of electronics, IT, BT, and S&T, brings together businesses, talented individuals, researchers, consultants, academia, professionals, and other stakeholders.

"Our government will lend shoulder to shoulder for the IT, BT industry to march ahead together. We will provide every possible help. Karnataka is in a command position in the IT, BT sector. The Bengaluru Tech Summit is celebrating its silver jubilee. Over 100 heads and CEOs in the IT, BT and Startup sectors participated in the interaction and appreciated the initiatives of the State government," Shri Bommai said.

"The State government would walk hand in hand and lend shoulder to shoulder with the companies in IT, BT and other sectors to create more and more startup clusters and attract research talent," he added.

"India is different from the western countries. India has its own social structure. Hunger and hurry for progress is a natural instinct of man. There is tremendous interest for integrated development of all industrial sectors in the country and it is supplementing state's growth," Shri Bommai said.

"We all need to work together to develop Bengaluru as the number one Silicon City in the world. Growth of every sector is a challenge and provides opportunities for the government. We need to use the challenges and opportunities as the springboard to reach greater heights," Shri Bommai said.

"CEOs of various companies have conveyed the need for policy changes, simplification of rules and the need for skilled human resources. We have started working on these aspects in our own way," he added.

"HSR Layout, Koramangala and Indiranagar have a high concentration of IT, BT companies and Startups. These areas have evolved into Technology hubs. But they are not planned layouts. Plans have been drawn up to ramp up infrastructure facilities in Bengaluru to give a big boost for IT, BT, Research and Startup sectors," Shri Bommai added.

"About Rs. 8000 cr has been provided for this purpose in the budget. Work to fix the roads would be taken up immediately after the monsoon season. Metro Third Phase, Bengaluru Suburban Rail, Peripheral Ring Road and STRR works would be taken up. Tumakuru, Hubballi, Mysuru and other cities are being provided with good infrastructure under the 'Beyond Bengaluru' project to ensure fair spread of companies all over the state," the Chief Minister said.

"Recently the State government has implemented its Data Centre Policy-2022 with a target of attracting Rs. 10,000 cr investments in the next 5 years," he added.

Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT, Science & Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Govt. of Karnataka, Dr CN Ashwathnarayan said, "Preparations for the big event has already started in all seriousness and programmes would be organised in USA, England, Japan and other countries as supplementary events to make Bengaluru Tech Summit to be held at Palace Grounds a grand success."

"Karnataka has set a target of contributing USD 1.5 Trillion in making India a USD 5 Trillion economy, he added. Karnataka has drawn the biggest share of 40% of the Foreign Direct Investment India drew in the last financial year. It amounts to USD 17.3 Billion. Karnataka is at the top spot in exports too in the country," Dr Ashwathnarayan added.

Head of State IT Vision Group Kris Gopalakrishnan, Startup Vision Group head Prashanth Prakash and other senior officials were also present during the event.

