Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Simplilearn, the world's #1 online boot camp for digital skills training, announced the launch of 'SimpliRecruit', a new platform to help recruiters identify the best talent across technology domains.

The platform will serve as a one-stop solution to help companies hire talent proficient in-demand tech skills, and is aligned with Simplilearn's core value of equipping learners with industry-relevant skills. This helps freshers and professionals alike to be discovered by recruiters for promising career opportunities in the fields of Data Science, Full Stack Java Development, Digital Marketing, and many others.

Also Read | YG Entertainment Announces Its ‘2023 YG National Audition Tour’ in … – Latest Tweet by Allkpop.

SimpliRecruit currently has recruiters from more than 450 companies. The portal will cover over 3 million learners across 300+ core skills. Among the learners on the platform, 18000+ are from the Data and AI category, 11900+ from Digital Business, 49600+ from Digital Operations, and 24000+ from other Technology-related domains.

The learners are taught by domain experts and have experience working on industry projects. With Simplilearn's expertise in upskilling, gained through training millions of learners the platform will improve candidate mapping efficiency by effectively aligning relevant candidates to projects and opportunities at enterprises. The platform is currently free for recruiters and SimpliRecruit relationship managers will assist the recruiting companies in the hiring process at no additional cost.

Also Read | Nicholas Hoult Birthday Special: Best Movies and TV Shows The Menu Actor Starred in That Made Him an Eminent Figure in Cinema.

So far, the company has concluded over 100 hiring drives in its initial phase and garnered positive response from enterprises. Some of the current hiring partners on the SimpliRecruit platform include Tech Mahindra, Mphasis, DSP, Ericsson, Sutherland, Intellect, Bank of America, Quest, Onmobile, Mu Sigma, Fullerton India, Lowe's, CLSA, Allstate, and Principal.

Speaking about the SimpliRecruit platform, Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simplilearn shared, "We are grateful to have successfully enabled millions of learners with quality digital economy upskilling over the years. Given our mindful growth and expansion in the recent past, going beyond bridging the skills gap in the industry and towards empowering, recruiters feels like the most natural next step. With SimpliRecruit, we aim to help recruiters easily identify and connect with the candidates with the right tech skills, which is an ongoing challenge in the industry. Extending our database of millions of learners and skilled talent to enterprises and recruiters, we look forward to effectively improving the employment landscape in India and globally."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)