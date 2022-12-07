Having started out in the film industry from a young age, Nicholas Hoult has made his way to the top through the years. Having starred in Mad Max: Fury Road, Warm Bodies, the X-Men franchise and more, he has proven himself to be an extraordinary actor. Not only has he starred in tv shows and big-screen films, some well received and some not so much, but also in a number of independent projects that earned him several awards. Nosferatu: Nicholas Hoult in Talks for Robert Eggers’ Gothic Tale Adaptation of F W Murnau’s Silent Horror Film.

When you look at Nicholas Hoult on a screen , you can sense the passion and enthusiasm he brings to every role he plays. Whether it's a take on repressed humanity or British fairy tales, he's not afraid to take on characters that challenge him and his creativity. He turns 33 years old today! And to celebrate all he's accomplished on his big day, let's take a gander at some of his best works that you should definitely check out. Renfield: First Look of Nicolas Cage As Dracula and Nicholas Hoult As His Henchman Renfield Unveiled!

Skins (TV Show)

Warm Bodies (Film)

The Great (TV Show)

About a Boy (Film)

Nicholas Hoult was recently seen in The Menu alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes. He has also been cast in the adaptation of F W Murnau’s silent horror film, Nosferatu, and I can't wait to see how to see him on screen again!

