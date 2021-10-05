New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI/Mediawire): Simplilearn, the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training, which launched the Full Stack Development Job Guarantee Program in June 2020, has seen 200% growth year on year in India.

Given this growth, Simplilearn has launched a three-pronged approach to take on the goal of training and placing 10 lakh programmers in India by 2023.

The core focus areas are:

1. Doubling down on its model of live interactive and hands-on Bootcamp at scale with multiple monthly batches to ensure a steady stream of graduates of this program are job-ready

2. Partnering with 50 top companies in the IT industry to ensure placements for learners graduating from this program

3. Building awareness of the career opportunities in the tech space for graduates with the right qualifications to pursue and achieve extremely rewarding careers

On these goals, so far, Simplilearn already has more than 20 companies hiring graduates of this program. 80% of graduates who have completed the java online course have been successfully placed across these companies.

The goal is to expand these partnerships to the top 50 companies by March 2022 and develop deeper platform integration of assessments with large IT companies looking at recruiting in substantial numbers from this program.

Speaking about the program, Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, Simplilearn, said, "If there is one thing that's certain about the future, it is that it will be 'tech' enabled. The IT industry is already the largest private-sector employer of white-collar jobs. The rapid growth of tech start-ups promises an even brighter future for this space. It is estimated that the IT industry employs about 40 to 50 lakh people today, which will double in the next five years. There will be a need for lakhs of new programmers to support this growth, making this one of the biggest opportunities in the skilling and education space. This will be a key investment area for us to help deliver the tech talent needed for India's IT growth."

The program is a six-month rigorous bootcamp where learners master coding and build their own projects, apps, websites, and backend systems. It also focuses on creating awareness about new-age technologies like Cloud, DevOps, and Cybersecurity.

It is best suited for aspirants seeking to start a career in software development and provides a Job Guarantee to learners upon successful completion of the software development program.

To register, graduates need to take a short aptitude test prior to enrolment.

