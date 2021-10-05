Navratri 2021 starts on October 7, Wednesday. It is celebrated in the bright half of the Hindu calendar month Ashwin, which falls between September and October as per the Gregorian Calendar.

Devotees observe nine days of fast during Navratri. The last and the tenth day is known as Vijay Dashami or Dussehra wherein the effigy of Ravana is burnt and it marks the victory of good over evil. During the Navratri festivities, people consume a Sattvic or Satvik diet which contains yogic quality called sattva. Sattva is the quality of goodness, positivity, truth, balance and peacefulness. Here we list down some Sattvic recipes that you can enjoy during the nine-day-long Navratri festival. Date-Wise List of Colours To Wear Every Day for the Nine-Night Festival To Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

Sawang (rice) Khichdi

This is a delicious dish prepared by devotees during Navratri when fasting. It is made of rice that can be consumed while fasting.

Dahi Aloo

One of the easiest and tastiest Sattvic Navratri recipes is dahi aloo. You can enjoy it boiled or cooked, it tastes delicious anyways.

Kuttu Dosa

Bored of the same old kuttu puris? Try kuttu Dosa this Navratri. Eat it crisp with mint and coconut chutney.

Navratri Dhokla

Change the snacking game by trying these dhoklas made with samak ke chawal. Once you try this, you will sure start making these, Navratri or no Navratri.

Kaddu ki Sabzi

Add a tangy twist to your Satvik food as you fast this Navratri. Prepare this quick and light pumpkin curry which is tasty and can be digested easily.

During Navratri, following the Sattvic diet keeps you away from fried, processed and canned foods, thus, detoxifying the body. Therefore, try these Sattvic recipes this Navratri and enjoy numerous health benefits that might help you lose some weight as well. Happy Navratri 2021 everyone!

