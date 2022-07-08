Simply Fresh Soyabean Oil cuts prices by Rs 12 per litre as per the government's directive

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI/PNN): The development comes after the Food Ministry held a meeting with edible oil industry bodies and manufacturers to discuss a reduction in retail prices amid a fall in global prices as stated by Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey.

Quick to follow the directive of the government to cut prices of edible oils by up to Rs 10 per litre, BN Group has announced a cut of Rs 12 per litre on its flagship brand Simply Fresh Soyabean Oil.

Whole Time Director Anubhav Agarwal says, "We are proud to swiftly announce the price cuts in our Simply Fresh Soyabean Oil and more so the reduction is more than what the Central Government has notified to us. This will give an impetus to our mission to expand our footprint across India in a much shorter time."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

