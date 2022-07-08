The 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will be looking to clinch another major title as he will take on Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2022 at All England Club. The number one seed of the tournament, who will be taking part in his 32nd Grand Slam final, is the favourite to win against nine-seeded British, who had a tough quarter-final challenge in the form of David Goffin. The semifinal match between Djokovic and Norrie has a scheduled start on July 8 (Friday), at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on the Centre Court at All England Club. If you are looking for the live TV telecast and online live streaming details of the Wimbledon 2022 semifinals, then scroll down below. Nick Kyrgios Makes it to Final of Wimbledon 2022 After Rafael Nadal Pulls Out of Semis Clash Due to Abdominal Injury

The 35-year-old Djokovic, who is the defending champion at Championships, is one of the most successful tennis stars in Wimbledon history, winning the tournament for six times(2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2021) in his career and is favourite to win another, given his fierce rival Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the competition due to injury. For Cameron Norrie, this is the first time the British player will play in any semi-final game in his career so far. However, the 26-year-old will look to end the Serbian's quest for 21st Grand Slam with home crowd at his back.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Semi-final Tennis Match?

The Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of 2022 Wimbledon. The Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie semifinal match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select HD 2 channels.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Semi-final Tennis Match?

The Wimbledon semifinal game of Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India. The subscribers of the application can watch the live action of the match.

