Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 11: Global Schools Foundation (Singapore) Chairman & Co-founder Atul Temurnikar has been felicitated with the prestigious Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Award (PBSA) by the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Temurnikar received the award during the 18th edition of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) Convention, held between 8-10 January, at Bhubaneshwar, Orissa. The Honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, inaugurated this year's event, which was themed around "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." The mega event was jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Odisha government.

Temurnikar has been conferred this award following his remarkable contributions to the education sector in Southeast Asia. He has played a pivotal role in spreading CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) education in Southeast and East Asian countries, such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan. His pioneering efforts have revolutionised the educational landscape in these regions, offering world-class learning environments for the Indian diaspora and local communities alike.

Additionally, Temurnikar has significantly advanced India's educational and cultural ties with other countries. Through GSF, he has facilitated access to Indian education for over 45,000 students from 70 nationalities across 11 countries, thus fostering a deeper understanding of Indian culture and traditions amongst them. His efforts have strengthened bilateral relations of India with other countries of the world, particularly Japan and South Korea, where GSF schools are extremely popular. Moreover, he has contributed towards promoting education amongst the tribal population in India through a Public-Private Partnership with the Gujarat Government.

Commenting on the award, Temurnikar said, "I am grateful to the Government of India for bestowing this prestigious award on me. This will further motivate us to continuously work towards the upliftment of global education and cultural connect with the diaspora. We will continue to foster quality education and offer a world-class learning environment and cross-boundary cultural connect, transcending international boundaries."

The PBSA is the highest honour bestowed upon overseas Indians and Indian-origin individuals and organisations, highlighting their exceptional achievements for the betterment of the diaspora and the better understanding of India globally. Temurnikar's recognition comes as a result of his pioneering efforts in revolutionising education and strengthening the ties between India and its diaspora through cultural and community initiatives.

Temurnikar is a leading figure in global education who pioneered the start of CBSE-affiliated schools outside India, primarily for the Indian expatriate community. Since its inception, his vision of providing educational excellence has expanded to include cultural and community connections with the diaspora. His Global Schools Foundation (GSF), born in 2002, now operates 12 international schools with 64 campuses in 11 countries, serving more than 45,000 students worldwide.

In addition to his role as an influential educator, Temurnikar has worked relentlessly to strengthen the cultural and emotional bond between the Indian diaspora and their home country. Through GSF's cultural arm, Global Indian Foundation (GIF), he has promoted Indian culture and values via various educational programmes and extracurricular activities. These efforts have significantly contributed to forging lasting connections between India and its citizens living abroad.

The jury for the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Awards 2025 was headed by India's Vice-President, with India's External Affairs Minister serving as the Vice-Chair alongside numerous other dignitaries. A total of 27 awardees were honoured for their exceptional contributions to various fields.

PBSA, which is conducted once every two years, is the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians by the President of India as part of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention. Recipients include Non-Resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin, or organisations/institutions established and run by Non-Resident Indians or Persons of Indian Origin in recognition of their outstanding achievements both in India and abroad.

