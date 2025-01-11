Kurma Dwadashi is an important and revered day in Hinduism, dedicated to the Kurma (tortoise) incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Celebrated annually with great enthusiasm, this day holds a special place in Hindu religious traditions. The day honours Lord Vishnu's second incarnation as a tortoise, which is central to the ancient mythological story associated with the event. By observing fasting and performing worship on Kurma Dwadashi, it is believed that all sins are absolved, and devotees receive the blessings and fruits of their desires. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 Date: Know Parana Time To Break Fast, Ekadashi Vrat Tithi, Significance and Rituals To Mark the Auspicious Day.

When is Kurma Dwadashi in 2025? Date & Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, Kurma Dwadashi will begin on January 10 at 10:19 AM and end on January 11 at 8:21 AM. Therefore, the main celebration of Kurma Dwadashi will take place on January 10.

Kurma Dwadashi: Significance & Importance

Kurma Dwadashi is celebrated to honour the Kurma incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu mythology, once the demon king Bali defeated the gods and seized control of the heavens, he ruled over all three worlds. With the gods' powers taken away, they turned to Lord Vishnu for help. Vishnu advised the gods to churn the ocean to obtain Amrit (the nectar of immortality), which would restore their strength and powers.

However, the task of churning the ocean was monumental and required immense strength, and the gods were too weak to complete it on their own. Vishnu suggested that they seek the help of the demons. The gods approached the demons and proposed that they jointly churn the ocean, promising them a share of the precious nectar. Initially hesitant, the demons eventually agreed, motivated by the allure of the Amrit.

To churn the ocean, the gods and demons used Mount Mandara as a churning rod and the serpent Vasuki as the rope. But as they began the task, the mountain started to sink into the ocean, threatening the success of the endeavour. At this critical moment, Lord Vishnu took the form of Kurma, a giant tortoise, and supported the sinking mountain on his back. This divine intervention ensured that the ocean churning could continue successfully. As the churning progressed, Amrit emerged from the ocean, allowing the gods to regain their strength and powers. Thus, the Kurma incarnation played a pivotal role in this cosmic event, helping the gods reclaim their lost powers and re-establishing the balance between good and evil.

Kurma Dwadashi, dedicated to the Kurma incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is a day of immense spiritual significance. By observing this day with devotion, fasting, and worship, devotees seek to cleanse themselves of their sins and receive divine blessings. The story behind this sacred day highlights the importance of Lord Vishnu's avatars in maintaining cosmic balance and supporting the gods in their moments of need.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

