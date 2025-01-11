  • Lifestyle
    National Hot Tea Day 2025 Quotes and WhatsApp Status: Instagram Captions, Messages, Photos and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the World's Favorite Brew National Hot Tea Day 2025 Quotes and WhatsApp Status: Instagram Captions, Messages, Photos and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the World's Favorite Brew
  • Viral
    Big Salute! Bride’s Mother Calls Off Wedding in Bengaluru After Drunk Groom and His Friends Create Ruckus, Asks Barati to Return, Video Goes Viral Big Salute! Bride’s Mother Calls Off Wedding in Bengaluru After Drunk Groom and His Friends Create Ruckus, Asks Barati to Return, Video Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date in India: Get Ganeshotsav Full Calendar With Start and End Dates, Know the Significance of Madhyahna Kala, Rituals and Forbidden Moon Sighting Explained Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date in India: Get Ganeshotsav Full Calendar With Start and End Dates, Know the Significance of Madhyahna Kala, Rituals and Forbidden Moon Sighting Explained
  • Videos
    National Youth Day 2025 Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Greetings To Send on Vivekananda Jayanti National Youth Day 2025 Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Greetings To Send on Vivekananda Jayanti
    • Close
    Search

    When Is Vaikuntha Ekadashi Fasting in 2026? Know Mukkoti Ekadasi Date, Parana Time, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Celebration Related to Lord Vishnu Festival

    Vaikuntha Ekadashi holds immense spiritual importance, with a primary focus on liberation (moksha). Devotees believe that those who pass away on this day are granted freedom from the endless cycle of birth and death and are directly welcomed into Vaikuntha, the divine realm of Lord Vishnu.

    Festivals & Events Meera| Jan 11, 2025 01:58 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    When Is Vaikuntha Ekadashi Fasting in 2026? Know Mukkoti Ekadasi Date, Parana Time, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Celebration Related to Lord Vishnu Festival
    Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2026 (File Image)

    Vaikuntha Ekadashi, also known as Mukkoti Ekadasi, is a day of profound spiritual significance when the celestial gates of Vaikuntha, Lord Vishnu’s divine abode, are believed to open, bestowing blessings upon the faithful. This sacred Hindu festival transcends ritual, offering a transformative spiritual experience to those who observe it. While primarily celebrated in South India, Vaikuntha Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and falls during the auspicious month of Margashirsha (December–January), specifically on the eleventh day of the waxing moon. This day is considered much more than a date on the calendar; it is a cosmic event that invites devotees to purify their hearts, cleanse their minds, and embark on a path toward spiritual liberation. Vaikuntha Ekadashi Wishes in Telugu and Lord Vishnu Images: Share Greetings, Quotes, Messages and HD Wallpapers to Celebrate the Auspicious Day.

    Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 and 2026 Date & Shubh Muhurat

    In 2025, Vaikuntha Ekadashi was observed on Friday, January 10. Devotees will fast and participate in special prayers to honour this sacred occasion. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 shubh muhurat:

    • Ekadashi Tithi Begins: The eleventh day of the lunar fortnight begins at 12:22 PM on January 9, 2025.

    • Ekadashi Tithi Ends: It concludes at 10:19 AM on January 10, 2025.

    • Vrat Parana Time: The fast is broken the following day during the Parana time, which occurs between 7:14 AM and 8:21 AM on January 11, 2025. The Parana must be observed after sunrise.

    Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2026 will fall on Sunday, December 20, 2026, though dates may vary based on Hindu panchang. However, as per Drik Panchang,

    • Vaikuntha Ekadashi on Sunday, December 20, 2026

    • On 21st Dec, Parana Time - 06:41 AM to 08:55 AM

    • On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 05:36 PM

    • Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 10:09 PM on Dec 19, 2026

    • Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 08:14 PM on Dec 20, 2026

    Vaikuntha Ekadashi: Importance & Significance

    The observance of Vaikuntha Ekadashi encourages devotees to engage in key spiritual practices:

    • Self-Purification: Through fasting and other forms of spiritual discipline.

    • Devotion: By focusing their prayers and thoughts on Lord Vishnu.

    • Liberation: By seeking an end to the cycle of birth and death.

    In essence, Vaikuntha Ekadashi is a powerful day dedicated to spiritual freedom, divine blessings, and the deep importance of devotion. It is not merely a religious festival but a gateway to liberation and divine grace for sincere practitioners.

    Seva and Donations on Vaikuntha Ekadashi

    During Vaikuntha Ekadashi, offering seva (selfless service) and making donations are powerful ways for devotees to express their devotion. These acts not only earn spiritual merit but also support the temple’s mission of service and worship. Donations and seva contribute to the upkeep of the temple and the continued spread of Lord Vishnu’s teachings. Temples like ISKCON, for example, benefit from such acts of generosity, ensuring the ongoing dissemination of divine grace and devotion to the community. Through these contributions, devotees actively participate in the sacred observance of Vaikuntha Ekadashi and support the growth of spiritual practices that benefit all.

    Vaikuntha Ekadashi represents the opportunity to break free from the endless cycle of birth and death. According to tradition, those who pass away on this day are believed to ascend directly to Vaikuntha, a realm free from suffering and anxiety (Kuntha). In this sense, it is seen as a shortcut to spiritual freedom for those devoted to Lord Vishnu.

    Vaikuntha Ekadashi holds immense spiritual importance, with a primary focus on liberation (moksha). Devotees believe that those who pass away on this day are granted freedom from the endless cycle of birth and death and are directly welcomed into Vaikuntha, the divine realm of Lord Vishnu. This belief amplifies the day’s significance and makes it an essential occasion for those seeking spiritual progress.

    On Vaikuntha Ekadashi, it is believed that Lord Vishnu himself blesses his devotees by personally appearing at the entrances of his temples. As a result, many devotees flock to temples on this day, seeking his divine grace and engaging in prayers and rituals. Additionally, it is said that all the demigods, including Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva, gather in Vaikuntha on this day, creating a universal spiritual congregation that adds to the day’s holiness.

    (Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    nce’s Hands">‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal & Shrutika Arjun’s Fate in Live Audience’s Hands
  • Viral Video: Forest Guard Herds Lion off Railway Tracks in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar
    • Close
    Search

    When Is Vaikuntha Ekadashi Fasting in 2026? Know Mukkoti Ekadasi Date, Parana Time, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Celebration Related to Lord Vishnu Festival

    Vaikuntha Ekadashi holds immense spiritual importance, with a primary focus on liberation (moksha). Devotees believe that those who pass away on this day are granted freedom from the endless cycle of birth and death and are directly welcomed into Vaikuntha, the divine realm of Lord Vishnu.

    Festivals & Events Meera| Jan 11, 2025 01:58 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    When Is Vaikuntha Ekadashi Fasting in 2026? Know Mukkoti Ekadasi Date, Parana Time, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Celebration Related to Lord Vishnu Festival
    Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2026 (File Image)

    Vaikuntha Ekadashi, also known as Mukkoti Ekadasi, is a day of profound spiritual significance when the celestial gates of Vaikuntha, Lord Vishnu’s divine abode, are believed to open, bestowing blessings upon the faithful. This sacred Hindu festival transcends ritual, offering a transformative spiritual experience to those who observe it. While primarily celebrated in South India, Vaikuntha Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and falls during the auspicious month of Margashirsha (December–January), specifically on the eleventh day of the waxing moon. This day is considered much more than a date on the calendar; it is a cosmic event that invites devotees to purify their hearts, cleanse their minds, and embark on a path toward spiritual liberation. Vaikuntha Ekadashi Wishes in Telugu and Lord Vishnu Images: Share Greetings, Quotes, Messages and HD Wallpapers to Celebrate the Auspicious Day.

    Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 and 2026 Date & Shubh Muhurat

    In 2025, Vaikuntha Ekadashi was observed on Friday, January 10. Devotees will fast and participate in special prayers to honour this sacred occasion. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 shubh muhurat:

    • Ekadashi Tithi Begins: The eleventh day of the lunar fortnight begins at 12:22 PM on January 9, 2025.

    • Ekadashi Tithi Ends: It concludes at 10:19 AM on January 10, 2025.

    • Vrat Parana Time: The fast is broken the following day during the Parana time, which occurs between 7:14 AM and 8:21 AM on January 11, 2025. The Parana must be observed after sunrise.

    Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2026 will fall on Sunday, December 20, 2026, though dates may vary based on Hindu panchang. However, as per Drik Panchang,

    • Vaikuntha Ekadashi on Sunday, December 20, 2026

    • On 21st Dec, Parana Time - 06:41 AM to 08:55 AM

    • On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 05:36 PM

    • Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 10:09 PM on Dec 19, 2026

    • Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 08:14 PM on Dec 20, 2026

    Vaikuntha Ekadashi: Importance & Significance

    The observance of Vaikuntha Ekadashi encourages devotees to engage in key spiritual practices:

    • Self-Purification: Through fasting and other forms of spiritual discipline.

    • Devotion: By focusing their prayers and thoughts on Lord Vishnu.

    • Liberation: By seeking an end to the cycle of birth and death.

    In essence, Vaikuntha Ekadashi is a powerful day dedicated to spiritual freedom, divine blessings, and the deep importance of devotion. It is not merely a religious festival but a gateway to liberation and divine grace for sincere practitioners.

    Seva and Donations on Vaikuntha Ekadashi

    During Vaikuntha Ekadashi, offering seva (selfless service) and making donations are powerful ways for devotees to express their devotion. These acts not only earn spiritual merit but also support the temple’s mission of service and worship. Donations and seva contribute to the upkeep of the temple and the continued spread of Lord Vishnu’s teachings. Temples like ISKCON, for example, benefit from such acts of generosity, ensuring the ongoing dissemination of divine grace and devotion to the community. Through these contributions, devotees actively participate in the sacred observance of Vaikuntha Ekadashi and support the growth of spiritual practices that benefit all.

    Vaikuntha Ekadashi represents the opportunity to break free from the endless cycle of birth and death. According to tradition, those who pass away on this day are believed to ascend directly to Vaikuntha, a realm free from suffering and anxiety (Kuntha). In this sense, it is seen as a shortcut to spiritual freedom for those devoted to Lord Vishnu.

    Vaikuntha Ekadashi holds immense spiritual importance, with a primary focus on liberation (moksha). Devotees believe that those who pass away on this day are granted freedom from the endless cycle of birth and death and are directly welcomed into Vaikuntha, the divine realm of Lord Vishnu. This belief amplifies the day’s significance and makes it an essential occasion for those seeking spiritual progress.

    On Vaikuntha Ekadashi, it is believed that Lord Vishnu himself blesses his devotees by personally appearing at the entrances of his temples. As a result, many devotees flock to temples on this day, seeking his divine grace and engaging in prayers and rituals. Additionally, it is said that all the demigods, including Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva, gather in Vaikuntha on this day, creating a universal spiritual congregation that adds to the day’s holiness.

    (Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Mukkoti Ekadasi Mukkoti Ekadasi 2026 Mukkoti Ekadasi Date Tirupati Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vaikunta Ekadashi Vaikunta Ekadashi Benefits Vaikunta Ekadashi Celebration Vaikunta Ekadashi Date Vaikunta Ekadashi Rituals Vaikunta Ekadashi Signficance Vaikunta Ekadashi Timing Vaikunta Ekadashi Tithi Vaikunta Ekadashi Vrat Vaikunta Ekadasi 2026 Date and Time Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 Date Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2026 Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2026 Date Vaikuntha Ekadashi Date Vaikuntha Ekadashi History Vaikuntha Ekadashi Parana Time Vaikuntha Ekadashi Rituals Vaikuntha Ekadashi Significance Vaikuntha Ekadashi Tithi Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat Tithi
    You might also like
    Kurma Dwadashi 2025 Date, Meaning and Significance: Know All About Hindu Festival Dedicated to Kurma Avatar, the Second Incarnation of Lord Vishnu
    Festivals & Events

    Kurma Dwadashi 2025 Date, Meaning and Significance: Know All About Hindu Festival Dedicated to Kurma Avatar, the Second Incarnation of Lord Vishnu
    latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Mukkoti Ekadasi Mukkoti Ekadasi 2026 Mukkoti Ekadasi Date Tirupati Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vaikunta Ekadashi Vaikunta Ekadashi Benefits Vaikunta Ekadashi Celebration Vaikunta Ekadashi Date Vaikunta Ekadashi Rituals Vaikunta Ekadashi Signficance Vaikunta Ekadashi Timing Vaikunta Ekadashi Tithi Vaikunta Ekadashi Vrat Vaikunta Ekadasi 2026 Date and Time Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 Date Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2026 Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2026 Date Vaikuntha Ekadashi Date Vaikuntha Ekadashi History Vaikuntha Ekadashi Parana Time Vaikuntha Ekadashi Rituals Vaikuntha Ekadashi Significance Vaikuntha Ekadashi Tithi Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat Tithi
    You might also like
    Kurma Dwadashi 2025 Date, Meaning and Significance: Know All About Hindu Festival Dedicated to Kurma Avatar, the Second Incarnation of Lord Vishnu
    Festivals & Events

    Kurma Dwadashi 2025 Date, Meaning and Significance: Know All About Hindu Festival Dedicated to Kurma Avatar, the Second Incarnation of Lord Vishnu
    January 10, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
    Festivals & Events

    January 10, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
    Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 Wishes: Send Mokshada Ekadashi Greetings, HD Images, Quotes, Messages and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu
    Festivals & Events

    Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 Wishes: Send Mokshada Ekadashi Greetings, HD Images, Quotes, Messages and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu
    Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 Date: Know Parana Time To Break Fast, Ekadashi Vrat Tithi, Significance and Rituals To Mark the Auspicious Day
    Festivals & Events

    Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 Date: Know Parana Time To Break Fast, Ekadashi Vrat Tithi, Significance and Rituals To Mark the Auspicious Day

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
    500K+ searches
    Los Angeles news
    20K+ searches
    Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 Date: Know Parana Time To Break Fast, Ekadashi Vrat Tithi, Significance and Rituals To Mark the Auspicious Day
    Festivals & Events

    Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 Date: Know Parana Time To Break Fast, Ekadashi Vrat Tithi, Significance and Rituals To Mark the Auspicious Day

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
    500K+ searches
    Los Angeles news
    20K+ searches
    Kane williamson
    5K+ searches
    Premanand Ji Maharaj
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliElon MuskNarendra ModiSalman KhanMakar SankrantiPongalMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union Budget

  • Australia Women vs England Women Free Live Streaming Online, 1st ODI 2025: How to Watch AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's Ashes Match Live Telecast on TV?

  • BJP Amplifies Poster War Against AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘AAPda-E-Azam’

  • Shillong Teer Results Today, January 11 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
    500K+ searches
    Los Angeles news
    20K+ searches
    Kane williamson
    5K+ searches
    Premanand Ji Maharaj
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliElon MuskNarendra ModiSalman KhanMakar SankrantiPongalMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetBigg Boss 18ICC Champions Trophy 2025LohriDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel