When Is Vaikuntha Ekadashi Fasting in 2026? Know Mukkoti Ekadasi Date, Parana Time, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Celebration Related to Lord Vishnu Festival

Vaikuntha Ekadashi, also known as Mukkoti Ekadasi, is a day of profound spiritual significance when the celestial gates of Vaikuntha, Lord Vishnu’s divine abode, are believed to open, bestowing blessings upon the faithful. This sacred Hindu festival transcends ritual, offering a transformative spiritual experience to those who observe it. While primarily celebrated in South India, Vaikuntha Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and falls during the auspicious month of Margashirsha (December–January), specifically on the eleventh day of the waxing moon. This day is considered much more than a date on the calendar; it is a cosmic event that invites devotees to purify their hearts, cleanse their minds, and embark on a path toward spiritual liberation. Vaikuntha Ekadashi Wishes in Telugu and Lord Vishnu Images: Share Greetings, Quotes, Messages and HD Wallpapers to Celebrate the Auspicious Day.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 and 2026 Date & Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, Vaikuntha Ekadashi was observed on Friday, January 10. Devotees will fast and participate in special prayers to honour this sacred occasion. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 shubh muhurat:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: The eleventh day of the lunar fortnight begins at 12:22 PM on January 9, 2025.

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: It concludes at 10:19 AM on January 10, 2025.

Vrat Parana Time: The fast is broken the following day during the Parana time, which occurs between 7:14 AM and 8:21 AM on January 11, 2025. The Parana must be observed after sunrise.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2026 will fall on Sunday, December 20, 2026, though dates may vary based on Hindu panchang. However, as per Drik Panchang,

Vaikuntha Ekadashi on Sunday, December 20, 2026

On 21st Dec, Parana Time - 06:41 AM to 08:55 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 05:36 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 10:09 PM on Dec 19, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 08:14 PM on Dec 20, 2026

Vaikuntha Ekadashi: Importance & Significance

The observance of Vaikuntha Ekadashi encourages devotees to engage in key spiritual practices:

Self-Purification: Through fasting and other forms of spiritual discipline.

Through fasting and other forms of spiritual discipline. Devotion: By focusing their prayers and thoughts on Lord Vishnu.

By focusing their prayers and thoughts on Lord Vishnu. Liberation: By seeking an end to the cycle of birth and death.

In essence, Vaikuntha Ekadashi is a powerful day dedicated to spiritual freedom, divine blessings, and the deep importance of devotion. It is not merely a religious festival but a gateway to liberation and divine grace for sincere practitioners.

Seva and Donations on Vaikuntha Ekadashi

During Vaikuntha Ekadashi, offering seva (selfless service) and making donations are powerful ways for devotees to express their devotion. These acts not only earn spiritual merit but also support the temple’s mission of service and worship. Donations and seva contribute to the upkeep of the temple and the continued spread of Lord Vishnu’s teachings. Temples like ISKCON, for example, benefit from such acts of generosity, ensuring the ongoing dissemination of divine grace and devotion to the community. Through these contributions, devotees actively participate in the sacred observance of Vaikuntha Ekadashi and support the growth of spiritual practices that benefit all.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi represents the opportunity to break free from the endless cycle of birth and death. According to tradition, those who pass away on this day are believed to ascend directly to Vaikuntha, a realm free from suffering and anxiety (Kuntha). In this sense, it is seen as a shortcut to spiritual freedom for those devoted to Lord Vishnu.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi holds immense spiritual importance, with a primary focus on liberation (moksha). Devotees believe that those who pass away on this day are granted freedom from the endless cycle of birth and death and are directly welcomed into Vaikuntha, the divine realm of Lord Vishnu. This belief amplifies the day’s significance and makes it an essential occasion for those seeking spiritual progress.

On Vaikuntha Ekadashi, it is believed that Lord Vishnu himself blesses his devotees by personally appearing at the entrances of his temples. As a result, many devotees flock to temples on this day, seeking his divine grace and engaging in prayers and rituals. Additionally, it is said that all the demigods, including Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva, gather in Vaikuntha on this day, creating a universal spiritual congregation that adds to the day’s holiness.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).