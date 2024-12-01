New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Singapore contributed the highest Foreign Direct Investment to India in the July-September quarter, with 50 per cent of the inwards investments coming in from the neighbouring country.

FPI inflows to India rose 43 per cent to USD 13.6 billion in the July-September quarter of 2024-25, data made available by DPIIT showed. Over USD 7.5 billion or 50 per cent of the total FDI came from Singapore.

Singapore stands with India, Singapore High Commissioner in India, HC Wong, wrote in an X post, sharing the FDI figures.

India is in desperate need of FDI with such investments have been weak in the recent past.

Singapore has been a major source of FDI for India. In the year 2023-24, Singapore was the largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) for India, with an estimated USD 11.77 billion in inflows.

The cumulative inflow of FDI from Singapore from April 2000 to March 2024 is around USD 159.94 billion.

In bilateral trade, Singapore was the sixth largest global trade partner of India in 2023-24 with a total trade of USD 35.61 billion which accounts for approximately 29 per cent of India's total trade with ASEAN. (ANI)

