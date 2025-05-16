PRNewswire

Singapore, May 16: Singapore EXPO, managed by Constellar, has become a pioneer awardee of the prestigious Platinum Certification under the MICE Sustainability Certification (MSC) framework developed by the Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (SACEOS). This certification at the Platinum level has attained Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Recognised status, aligning with the GSTC MICE Criteria Version 1.0 supported by Singapore Tourism Board (STB) with Singapore EXPO being part of the Early Adopter Program of the GSTC MICE Criteria.

The MSC rewards excellence in event sustainability across environmental, social, and governance pillars. The Platinum certification, introduced in November 2024, represents the highest tier of sustainability recognition through a rigorous evaluation of the sustainability practices of venues and event organisers against global standards. This recognition underscores Singapore EXPO's commitment to being a leading venue in spearheading sustainability in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry and its leadership in sustainable operations.

Raising the Bar in Sustainability Excellence

From clean energy and smart buildings to zero-waste solutions and responsible food practices, Singapore EXPO's sustainability journey across 26 years reflects its core values of innovation, collaboration, and community engagement. Key achievements and best practices include transitioning to renewable energy sources, the implementation of advanced waste management systems, and adopting energy-efficient technologies.

* Solar-powered Sustainability: Home to Singapore's current largest single-site solar rooftop installation, at an estimated size of eight football fields, the solar panels generate clean renewable energy that power 100% of the MICE activities that take place at Singapore EXPO.

* Comprehensive Waste Management: Singapore EXPO has a comprehensive waste management program, supported by an on-site sorting facility, food digester and partnerships with recycling vendors to maximise landfill diversion rates.

* Energy Efficiency: The implementation of energy-efficient lighting systems, including the use of LED lighting throughout the venue and advanced HVAC systems, have reduced energy consumption by 25%.

* Water Conservation: Water-saving fixtures and the completion of a rainwater harvesting system by 2025 will reduce Singapore EXPO's water efficiency index by 10% by 2026.

* Community Engagement: Ongoing collaborations with local organisations such as BlueAcres and NTUC LearningHub, and Institutes of Higher Learning such as Singapore University of Technology and Design and Nanyang Polytechnic, to drive skills training, social sustainability programs and community outreach initiatives.

* Sustainable Event Solutions: Rooftop urban farm to augment event catering with up to one ton of produce per month, as well as eco-friendly options to event organisers such as biodegradable materials, digital ticketing, and carbon offset programs.

"Exhibitions bring global communities together, fostering new connections, ideas, businesses, and partnerships that can shape the future. Constellar has a unique opportunity and responsibility to be a force for good, driving collaboration and galvanising collective action for sustainable growth and positive impact." said Chua Wee Phong, Group Chief Executive Officer, Constellar. In the past 25 years, Singapore EXPO has hosted over 100 million visitors and approximately 12,000 events. It hosted about 400 events last year.

He added: "Being a sustainable venue is a key differentiator for events and can significantly scale impact across the industry. Singapore EXPO is proud to continue pioneering continuous innovation in sustainable venue operations and fostering active collaboration with partners across the MICE industry, as Asia's Most Sustainable MICE Venue powered by renewable energy."

Pioneering a Green Future for Events

With this certification, Singapore EXPO reaffirms its commitment to being a hub for sustainable innovation. As the global MICE industry continues to evolve, the venue remains steadfast in its mission to provide world-class facilities while prioritising environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

"Congratulations to Constellar on achieving the Platinum tier under the Singapore MICE Sustainability Certification (MSC)," said Richard Ireland, President, SACEOS. "This is the highest accolade that sets a new benchmark for the industry--paving the way for deeper sustainability integration and elevating best practices across the MICE landscape. We commend Constellar's continued commitment to raising the bar and shaping a more responsible, future-ready industry. I hope this milestone encourages more organisations to embark on their own sustainability journey and collectively uplift the standards of excellence in our industry."

Looking ahead, Singapore EXPO continues to contribute to Singapore's Green Plan 2030 by expanding renewable energy sources, enhancing green infrastructure, and promoting sustainable tourism. In particular, the installation of additional solar panels before the end of the year will enable power 75% of Singapore EXPO's overall consumption to be powered by renewable energy, as well as a corresponding 75% reduction of Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2025, when compared to pre-COVID baselines.

Learn more about Singapore EXPO's sustainability initiatives and how it's Going Green here.

About Singapore EXPO

Home to some of the greatest leading events in the world, Singapore EXPO is the country's largest purpose-built meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) venue. We are your playground of possibilities, where ideas collide, business leaders unite and connections flow. With interconnected event spaces spanning 10 halls and 32 meeting rooms across 123,000 sqm, indoors to outdoors, our versatile venue is ready for events of any proportions.

As a trusted venue partner with over twenty years of exhibition and event experience, Singapore EXPO challenges the norm and pioneers ground-breaking solutions that elevate your event experience to greater heights. Visit singaporeexpo.com.sg for more information.

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China and Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE). Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties in the MICE industry. Visit constellar.co for more information.

