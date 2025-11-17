BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17: The Singapore International Foundation (SIF), SingHealth, and the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPHPM), Government of Tamil Nadu, today marked the conclusion of the second phase of the Enhancing Maternal and Child Health Services (EMCH) Project.

Launched in 2015, the EMCH Project aims to strengthen maternal and child healthcare across Tamil Nadu. Building on the success of the first phase, the current phase (2023-2025) extended its reach to Primary Health Centres, enhancing the management of high-risk pregnancies and neonatal emergencies, and improving outcomes across the state's maternal and child health system.

Phase One (2015-2018) trained more than 1000 healthcare professionals and contributed to reduced maternal mortality in districts including Tiruchirapalli, Chengalpattu, and Pudukottai. Phase Two built on this progress by training another 144 professionals and developing a new cadre of Master Trainers to sustain knowledge sharing within Tamil Nadu's healthcare ecosystem.

Together, these efforts mark a decade-long collaboration that continues to enhance health outcomes while deepening Singapore-India ties through shared expertise and friendship. This initiative also represents the SIF's fourth maternal and child health project across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and underscores its 30 years of partnership with India - fostering collaborations, sharing expertise, and uplifting communities.

Empowering Local Healthcare Professionals for Long-Term Impact

Between 2023 and 2025, Singapore International Volunteers from Singapore's KK Women's and Children's Hospital and SingHealth Polyclinics - comprising doctors and nurses - conducted multidisciplinary workshops that combined clinical training, technical assistance, and protocol review for counterparts across Tamil Nadu's primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare institutions. These 144 professionals are now better equipped to manage obstetric and neonatal emergencies and high-risk pregnancies.

Using a Training-of-Trainers (ToT) framework, 50 participants from the trained cohort were identified as Master Trainers. They were equipped with both clinical and pedagogical skills, enabling them to facilitate peer learning within their own institutions. These Master Trainers will continue sharing their expertise across the state, ensuring that best practices are sustained and applied consistently.

Feedback from Phase Two participants indicate marked improvement in confidence and skills across key areas of obstetric and neonatal emergency management, including patient assessment, referral processes, and multidisciplinary teamwork. Collectively, these efforts are projected to benefit an estimated 20,000 mothers and newborns through better clinical outcomes and strengthened standards of care.

Ms Corinna Chan, CEO, Singapore International Foundation, said: "The Enhancing Maternal and Child Health Services Project reflects the power of international collaboration to create meaningful, lasting impact. By uniting healthcare experts from Singapore and Tamil Nadu, we have not only strengthened clinical capabilities but also deepened the bonds of friendship between our peoples. Over the past three decades, the SIF has partnered with Indian communities on more than 20 projects in education and healthcare. Our specialist volunteers have been central to these efforts, working alongside their Indian counterparts in a spirit of mutual learning and collaboration to uplift lives. We look forward to building on this strong foundation to continue creating positive change together."

Ms Vijaya Rao, Director, SingHealth International Collaboration Office, said: "This partnership with SIF demonstrates the value of collaborative healthcare development. Our clinical teams have worked alongside Tamil Nadu's healthcare professionals to share knowledge and implement practices that have strengthened maternal and child health services in the region. Drawing on the SingHealth institutions' healthcare expertise, we've been able to support locally relevant solutions that improve patient outcomes. This collaboration reflects our commitment to meaningful partnerships that build sustainable healthcare capacity and create lasting benefits for the communities we serve."

Dr A. Somasundaram, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Tamil Nadu, said: "We are grateful for the partnership with the Singapore International Foundation and SingHealth. The knowledge exchange and technical guidance provided through this project have greatly enhanced our healthcare professionals' confidence and competence in managing maternal and child health challenges. The collaborative training approach has strengthened local systems, improved clinical coordination, and contributed to safer outcomes for mothers and newborns. We look forward to continuing this partnership to further advance the quality and accessibility of maternal and child health services across Tamil Nadu."

Dr Shephali Tagore, Senior Consultant, Department of Maternal Fetal Medicine, and Director of O&G International Medical Programme, said: "This project has been a deeply meaningful experience. Our Tamil Nadu counterparts demonstrated remarkable ingenuity in adapting evidence-based maternal and fetal care to local needs. Their commitment and innovation have inspired us, making this a truly collaborative exchange that strengthened our shared pursuit of safer outcomes for mothers and newborns."

Dr Ng Chung Wai Mark, Director, Global Health, SingHealth-Duke NUS Family Medicine Academic Clinical Programme, Senior Consultant, Family Physician, SHP, said: "Enhancing the referral system is a vital step in strengthening the continuum of care for high-risk antenatal women. It helps primary care physicians identify and manage risks early, before they become emergencies. This requires a systems-based approach, by reviewing roles and care processes, auditing practices, and continuously improving care. I am inspired by the professionalism and dedication of our primary care colleagues in Tamil Nadu, whose commitment will carry these efforts forward. Collaborating on this initiative has been deeply meaningful and reaffirmed the power of shared learning in improving maternal health outcomes."

Contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 3 - Good Health and Well-being - by promoting safe pregnancies and reducing maternal mortality rates, the EMCH Project is one of several Singapore-India collaborations in public health, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing healthcare excellence through cross-border learning and collaboration.

As Singapore and India commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations, both nations continue to reaffirm that people-to-people ties remain the bedrock of our partnership. Reflecting this spirit, the EMCH Project exemplifies how collaboration between healthcare professionals can strengthen communities, foster mutual understanding, and contribute to better health outcomes across borders.

