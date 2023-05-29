GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], May 29: Bigg Boss fame singer-actor Ali Quli Mirza's jalve appeared at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA 2023). The grand ceremony began on Friday in Abu Dhabi. Many Bollywood stars including Ali Quli Mirza, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan, Rajkumar Rao, Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah, attended the special evening.

Ali Quli Mirza was seen enjoying a lot with the audience here. Also, he was seen singing his blockbuster song Ishqam.

Ali Quli Mirza's music video Ishqam with famous singer Mika Singh has hit over 212 million views on YouTube. In this music video shot at the best location of Hungary, he is seen singing along with Mika.

Multi-talented Ali Quli Mirza, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, was also seen in the famous web series Mirzapur-2. Ali Quli Mirza, who shot into the limelight after getting a wild card entry in Bigg Boss Season 8, started his singing career with pop singing in Mumbai.

Ali Quli Mirza, who has worked in several hit films including New York, got a wild card entry in Bigg Boss Season 8, in which he was the second runner-up.

Ali Quli Mirza has some more big projects coming soon for which he is quite excited. Several music videos are upcoming which have been shot internationally.

