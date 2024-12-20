Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the customs officials of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport for their vigilance and successful seizure of over 2 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 1.48 crore.

In a social media post, the minister wrote, "Appreciate @mumbaicus3 for showing diligence. Well done," acknowledging the team's efforts.

The Customs Department at the Mumbai airport intercepted two cases of gold smuggling during December 18-19, 2024. The officials confiscated a total of 2.073 kg of 24-karat gold, which had been smuggled in innovative ways.

In an official statement the Mumbai customs stated "On 18-19 Dec 2024, officers at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, seized 2.073 kg of gold worth Rs 1.48 Cr in 2 cases. The gold was concealed in the body cavity of the passenger and another case recovered from a airport staff which was, handed over by a transit passenger. 02 persons arrested".

In the first case, a passenger attempted to smuggle gold dust concealed in wax by hiding it inside their body cavity. The customs officers acted on intelligence inputs and successfully detected the illegal consignment.

In the second case, a private airport staff member was caught with smuggled gold handed over by a transit passenger. The staff member was found carrying 24-karat gold dust in wax, intending to smuggle it out of the airport. Both individuals involved in the incidents were arrested, and further investigations are underway.

The Finance Minister's appreciation highlights the significance of the customs department's role in curbing illegal activities and safeguarding the country's economy. Smuggling gold remains a significant challenge for authorities, with smugglers employing various methods to evade detection.

The Mumbai airport customs team has consistently demonstrated vigilance and efficiency in tackling such cases, further reinforcing their commitment to ensuring lawful operations at one of India's busiest airports. (ANI)

