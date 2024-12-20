Qatar face Bahrain in their final game of the Gulf T20 Championship with the side looking for their first win of the campaign. They have lost all four matches they have featured in the league and the pressure will be on them to end on a high. Against UAE in the last game, they never looked comfortable in the chase of 163 and batting remains their problem area so far. Opponents Bahrain have won two and lost two so far and their close two-run loss to Oman in the last game would have hurt the most. Qatar versus Bahrain starts at 10:30 AM IST. Cricket in 2032 Brisbane Olympics? ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets Brisbane Olympic Games Organising Committee CEO Cindy Hook in Australia (Watch Video).

Bahrain’s Asif Ali played a lone hand in the chase of 131 in the last game but his half-century was not enough to avoid a loss. The batting unit particularly Sarfaraz Thulla and Prashant Kurup will have to rise to the challenge and make themselves counted. Their bowling effort will be led by Imran Anwar and Rizwan Butt while Imran Khan also being a talented option.

The Qatari top order has consistently failed to provide the platform needed for the team to flourish and barring those odd individual performances, they are struggling. Muhammad Tanveer scored a 47 in the game against UAE but others have to do to make themselves counted too.

When is Qatar vs Bahrain Match in Gulf T20I Championship 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Qatar national cricket team vs Bahrain national cricket team match in the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 on Friday, December 20. The Qatar vs Bahrain will be played at the ICC Academy, Dubai and it starts at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). LA Olympics 2028: New York Likely to Host Cricket Matches in Summer Olympic Games at Los Angeles, Says Report.

Where to Watch Qatar vs Bahrain, Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 in India because of the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence fans in India won't be able to watch Qatar vs Bahrain live telecast on any TV channel. For the Qatar vs Bahrain online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Qatar vs UAE, Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024. Fans in India will be able to watch Qatar vs Bahrain live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but will need to have a match pass for the same, which costs Rs 19. Fans can also purchase a tour pass worth Rs 59 to watch live streaming of all matches in the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 on FanCode. Qatar lack momentum and they will struggle to put in a good showing here.

