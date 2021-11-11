Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Siyaram's, one of the leading textile brands in men's fashion for over four decades, has launched its most innovative range of Bamboo fabrics with superstar Ranveer Singh.

Bamboo as a raw material is one of the most renewable, biodegradable and, fastest-growing resources on the planet. It also has great environmental benefits and contains natural anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties.

A dedicated team of expert innovators at Siyaram's spent multiple man-hours behind the research and development of this product to create a fabric for consumers who appreciate inspirational craftsmanship.

"We have always believed in giving back to nature on multiple fronts and initiatives for years. Today, we are extremely proud to successfully integrate our commitment to nature into our products as well. Siyaram's bamboo fabric is a material that we have created with a lot of passion without compromising on the style quotient, the texture, the feel, the designs and, the range of colours it will be made available in," says Ramesh Poddar, CMD of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.

Bollywood superstar and style icon Ranveer Singh who also is a brand ambassador of Siyaram's said, "The Bamboo fabric launched by Siyaram's is a new benchmark in fabric innovation. It's one of the softest fabrics in the world and it keeps one fresh throughout the day. I am happy to be associated with a brand which has such a great and vast legacy. The bamboo fabric is a game-changer. I have been wearing shirts made from this new fabric and I have to say that I'm absolutely loving it!"

Some of the key benefits of the new Bamboo fabric by Siyaram's are:

Powerfully Insulating: Keeps you cooler in the Summer and warmer in Winter

Hypoallergenic: Does not cause any allergic reaction

Highly Absorbent: The thermal regulating effect of Bamboo fibres help absorb upto 70% more moisture than any other fabric keeping you fresh.

Anti Bacterial: The natural elements of Bamboo keep the bacteria away from the Bamboo Fabric, which lets you stay odour free and fresh.

Sweat Wicking: It has a structure that wicks moisture away from your skin letting it evaporate and keeps you dry.

Excellent Breathability: The microscopic holes in the Bamboo fibres allow the air to circulate through the weave of the fabric letting your skin breathe easily.

Softest fabric 0n the planet: It gives luxurious softness.

It is Super Light and Silky

Most eco-friendly fabric

The company has shot a campaign promoting the Bamboo Fabric featuring its Brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh, who is the heartthrob of the youth today. Siyaram's constantly works with some of the most talented craftsmen across the world and is constantly developing products to make the best of the world available to Indian consumers.

