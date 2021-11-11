No one knows how to make their film as exciting and adrenaline pumping as Edgar Wright does. Perhaps one of the best visual driven directors working today, Edgar Wright knows how to make his films energetic. The plot constantly moves forward and to keep things exciting, they are always accompanied with some fantastic eye popping visuals. With Wright’s upcoming release, Last Night in Soho it looks like that trend is going to continue. Last Night in Soho Review: Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie’s Psychological-Horror Film Tagged As ‘Half-Brilliant Thriller’ by Critics.

Last Night in Soho follows an aspiring fashion designer who is transported to the ‘1960s and meets a wannabe singer. Everything starts going wrong as the dreams of the past start cracking and splinter into something darker. This surely sounds like something Wright would come up with and we’re totally on board to watch it. So as we gear up for Last Night in Soho, here are five best Edgar Wright scenes from his films.

Gary and Friends vs The Androids (The World’s End)

In this hilarious fight scene, the Androids turn onto Gary and his friends. What follows is a hilarious fight scene that is beautifully choreographed, hilarious and visually amazing. The most hilarious thing here is how Gary always goes to take a sip of his pint, but is stopped and pulled into the fight.

The Final Shoot Off (Hot Fuzz)

When Nicholas and Danny team up to take on the town of Sandford, what follows is an over-the-top, extremely hilarious romp of a shootout that will leave you breathless. From gunshots to the camera just zooming on every second and being flashy, Hot Fuzz’s final shootout is one of Edgar Wright’s best scenes.

Don’t Stop Me Now (Shaun of the Dead)

After Shaun and his friends end up trapped in a bar, they have to fight their way out of a Zombie horde. Perhaps one of the earliest examples of Wright setting a scene to the beats of a song, Shaun and team end up fighting the horde to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now”. It’s a hilarious scene where each and every hit on a Zombie is set to the beat of the song.

Opening (Scott Pilgrim vs The World)

Scott Pilgrim vs The World is filled with scenes that are extremely stylish and filled with so much visual flair and comedy. The opening of the film itself does a great job of showcasing how the film’s visuals work and exactly what you’re getting into. Edgar Wright Birthday Special: From Shaun Of The Dead to Baby Driver, Here Are 5 of His Best Films Ranked.

Hocus Pocus (Baby Driver)

Baby Driver is another stylish and fun adventure that is also a great heist film. After questioning his choices and wanting to get out from the life of crime, Baby jeopardises his mission and quickly finds himself being chased by cops. A scene that is fittingly set to the tune of “Hocus Pocus”, this is one of Wright’s best directed scenes.

Last Night in Soho releases on November 12, 2021.

