New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/India PR Distribution): StreamKar, a product of CommonVision Technologies, is India's popular live-streaming app with over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Content creators and influencers are hopping onto this live streaming app, which is funded by Tipping Points Technology Ltd in USA, to interact with a large audience base.

The buzz around this live-streaming platform

This fun all-in-one entertainment app has a gamut of activities you can look for. Users can use this opportunity to the fullest to exhibit their talents. Thanks to StreamKar'slinguistic flexibility, this multilingual app houses content creators who cater to audiences in English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam among others. It is making great strides in South Asia.

StreamKarhas made a real difference during the global pandemic

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, when everyone was home-bound, internet was the primary mode of entertainment that kept people engaged. It was also one of the ways to earn revenue while working from home. In such a dire time, StreamKar played a magnanimous role in allowing its users to earn revenue through online streaming. While worries loomed over everyone, StreamKar took the moral responsibility of spreading the word about the importance of staying safe and adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

Unveiling the mask on the #SkMaskOn campaign

The app's initiative of the #SkMaskOn campaign brought about a whirlwind of interaction, emphasising the need to mask up in public spheres. Through this initiative, StreamKar aimed to distribute more than 3000 free masks to people living in ruralareas so as to curb the spread of the virus in the community.

Many people in the rural pockets of India contracted the virus and succumbed to the infections, leaving behind a family to feed. A sheer dearth of enforcement led to more deaths. Many people were also hesitant to seek help and waited to approach doctors only when their health condition declined. To save themselves from financial burdens, many individuals in the rural areas also relied on self-medication. This further led to the spread of Covid-19. Here is where it was time to bring about change.

The idea was to rope in representatives from the interiors of India to execute the #SkMaskOn campaign. The primary aim was to visit impoverished people and demonstrate to them the importance of wearing masks. This activity included users to post images and videos of this initiative to spread the word and empower others to join the bandwagon.

Lending a hand and spreading awareness

Volunteers living in different parts of the country rose to the occasion to contribute to the society and participate in the mask distribution process. It was the need of the hour to make people aware and educate them about the safety associated with wearing masks and how to wear them properly. This initiative came as a respite to many individuals who were without masks or who used the same mask for a long time.

Who knew a live streaming app could come in handy to spread safety awareness? As the entire world was teetering under the pressure of the virus transmission, the StreamKar app manifested as a means for content creators to earn a livelihood by making a difference in the society.

If you want to rise to fame, hold live streams from any part of the world, showcase your skills, and earn rewards, then StreamKar is the app for you. This app swears by safety, especially during broadcasting and interacting with users. So, what are you waiting for? Use StreamKar now!

