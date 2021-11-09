New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/SRV): Sky Real Group, a real estate company, has launched Krishna City which is a gated township adjoining to Keshwana industrial area.

It is an initiative from SKY GROUP to give a better opportunity for luxurious living style.

Sky Real Group launched their dream project on the concept of "Day ONE Possession & Registry".

The Sky Real Group founded by Krishan Madhan was established in the year 2006. The base of Sky Real Group is in Neemrana-Behror. The real estate has delivered more than 5 lakh sq. yd. area.

The company has been a pioneer in this segment of real estate solutions, delivering the most ideal infrastructure or weekend holiday houses in the scenic and gorgeous location around Neemrana - Behror.

The Group has previously launched after Sky City, Sky Aangan, Shyam Residency, and others now it is expanding with Krishna City.

Krishna City is a Govt. approved project located near RIICO industrial zone in the Neemrana-Behror-Kotputli region. It is a gated township with 24*7 security services to ensure the safety of the residents.

The township offers different sized plots to choose from according to the requirement. The plot areas vary from 100 Yard sq. to 500 Yard sq. The township is spread over a total area of 50 acres.

Krishna city offers 90A approved residential plots at Rs. 6.5L, which is available in simple installments. The booking amount for the plots in the township is less than 25 percent. They offer a registry of 60 percent payments.

With more than 20,000 employees are already working in the Keshwana RIICO area, rental income of 25k to 50k monthly can be expected in the township. Sky Real Group is providing free pickup and drop service for site visits of their latest township.

Krishna city is a well-planned township with wide roads having street light facilities and roadside plantations. It is located on the outskirts of the city having a serene and pollution-free environment. Sky Real Group has been planning to plant around 2500-3000 trees across the township.

Krishna City is kilometers away from education, healthcare, shopping, and entertainment. Neemrana and Behror region will have the cyber city, medicity, knowledge city, entertainment city, sez city, world trade city, bio-diversity Park, with their respective commercial areas. Krishna city is well connected with highway and there will be ease of transportation with having proposed nearby Airport and Railway Station.

