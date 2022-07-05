Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): slice, India's leading payments fintech company, announced the appointment of Sudeep Behari as its Business Head.

Sudeep has an extensive and diverse experience spanning over 16 years in the credit finance industry and thus his specialization will help slice to cater to a wider audience.

Sudeep's appointment comes at an opportune time as the company expands towards building a larger payments play, with more payments products on the anvil. Sudeep Behari has a proven track record of surpassing corporate growth objectives and expertise in identifying and driving key business drivers, as well as achieving and exceeding customer expectations.

Skilled in Credit Analysis, Statistical Modeling, Credit Cards, Data Transformation, and Capabilities, Sudeep brings in significant experience with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry, predominantly in originating and structuring credit solutions to clients.

Prior to slice, Sudeep has built and led business as a Head at ICICI Amazon Credit Card Partnership, where he handled business transformation initiatives as well as the brand expansion mandate across verticals. Sudeep has also been a part of Capital One for more than 12 years, where he started his journey as Data Analyst in the US and got transferred to India in 2011.

At Capital One, he has been an integral part of their milestones, where he led the team of credit analysts when Capital One acquired HSBC credit card business in the US and stepped in the Indian market.

Rajan Bajaj, Founder & CEO, slice said, "slice is preparing for the next phase of growth as we see tremendous progress to define digital payments services in India. And as we march on this exciting journey with full throttle, I am very pleased to welcome Sudeep Behari to slice who along with his team will be responsible for driving our business."

Sharing his thoughts on the appointment, Sudeep Business Head opined, "Having closely followed the growth of slice I can't help but feel excited for this journey ahead. With financial inclusion and digitisation seeing exponential growth in India, backed by the fintech revolution; this is an interesting time for the industry to scale new heights in analytics in the credit market. I am looking forward to executing the growth strategy for slice in India considering the vast opportunity in this market."

slice is India's leading consumer payments company redesigning the financial experience of Millennials and Gen-Z. A fintech startup focused on India's youngsters, slice provides a smart, simple and transparent platform to transact seamlessly via card and UPI. With over 12 million registered users, slice is the market leader in this rapidly growing segment.

Backed by leading investors such as Tiger Global, Moore Strategic Ventures, Insight Partners-New York-based global private equity and venture capital, Advent International's Sunley House Capital, Blume Ventures and Gunosy Capital, slice has cumulatively raised USD 290mn in its series A, B and ongoing C rounds.

