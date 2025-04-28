Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): SMART Bazaar's most awaited Sale event is back -- and it's bigger, bolder, and better than ever! SMART Bazaar Full Paisa Vasool SALE hit stores nationwide from April 30 to May 4, and it's going to be five unforgettable days of jaw-dropping deals and unbeatable discounts.

There are over 930+ SMART Bazaar stores across the country. The retail chain offers groceries, fashion, homecare, appliances, and more

Damodar Mall, CEO of Reliance Retail - Value Format, said, "We all love sale events and Smart Bazaar's Full Paisa Vasool Sale is one of the biggest on everyone's shopping calendar. This year, our seasoned shoppers will find some incredibly big offers across five unforgettable days. Our aim is simple, every shopper walks away with more value, bigger savings and a smile on their face."

The retail chain has given a gist on what kind of offers conumers may avail during those 5 days.

Whether it's stocking up on essentials or giving your wardrobe and home a glow-up -- SMART Bazaar said that the retail chain should be their one-stop shop for savings.

Brand faces Madhuri Dixit and Gopal Dutt are back, spreading smiles and announcing deals that'll leave you amazed. The nation has already caught the fever! From metros to small towns, shoppers are chanting in unison with excitement, "Humaara Naara, Full Paisa Vasool karega India Saara!"

"So, mark your calendars, bring your shopping list, and let the Full Paisa Vasool fever take over!" it said in a statement.

SMART Bazaar is a one-stop hypermarket destination, offering a comprehensive range of products, from groceries to home needs to affordable fashion across 100+ cities in India.

Full Paisa Vasool Sale is SMART Bazaar's annual sale bringing in the best offers and top deals across all products and categories. (ANI)

