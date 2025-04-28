New Delhi, April 28: Range Rover Evoque Autobiography is launched in India today by JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) at a starting price of INR 69.50 lakh. The 2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography comes with various new features and updates in the subcompact luxury crossover SUV segment. The company has launched this new Evoque Autobiography model in India with two fuel options - petrol and diesel. Both versions offer powerful performance and torque.

The 2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography has notable features on both interior and exterior compared to the standard variant. The luxury compact SUV has new pixel LED headlights, and commanding looks due to its bonnet with copper finish and tailgate badging. It has signature DRLs and a premium appeal compared to the standard variant. The new Range Rover Evoque Autobiography comes with 19-inch alloy wheels with Burnished Copper accents. Cybertruck Spotted in India: After Tesla Model Y, Electric Pickup From Elon Musk’s EV Company Seen on Indian Roads, Launch Expected Soon.

2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Specifications and Features

The 2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography is offered in two powertrains. The P250 petrol variant generates a maximum of 247 bhp power and 365 Nm peak torque. The D200 diesel engine variant, on the other hand, can generate 201 bhp power and offer a peak torque of 430 Nm. Both engine options come with MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle) technology, which offers smoother performance and improved overall efficiency.

In terms of other notable upgrades, the car Evoque Autobiography is available with a sliding panoramic sunroof and a black/Corinthian Bronze roof contrast for a premium look. The Interior of the vehicle is also comfortable and premium, thanks to the extended leather upholstery and Sudecloth headlining. The car has heated and cooled front seats with 14-way electronic adjustability and heated rear seats. It has ambient lighting, two-zone climate control and a Shadow Grey Ash layer that adds to the premium feel and comfort. 2025 Citroen C5 Aircross Unveiling on April 29, 2025 at Citroen Electric Show, French Automaker Shares Teaser of Its New High-Tech SUV (Watch Video).

The 2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography gets 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment with connected car technology. It includes a Meridian Surround Sound System for an immersive experience, wireless charging, and an interactive driver display. Further, it has TPMS, cruise control with speed limitation, an intrusion sensor, parking aids on the front and rear, and a Driver Condition Monitor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2025 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).