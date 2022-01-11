Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 11 (ANI/PNN): Sneh Desai, India's prominent life and business coach from Ahmedabad, conducted a workshop titled 'The Super Rich' where he guided people on 'how to make wealth from the mind, not the time' on January 9.

For the first time, Sunil Tulsiani was invited as the chief guest at the workshop to transform people's lives through his valuable life-changing journey from a police officer in Canada to becoming a real estate tycoon in North America.

Tulsiani, who spearheads the largest Private Investment Club (PIC) in North America and is an international business coach and author, delivered an inspiring and insightful knowledge for generating a passive income through real estate. He (Tulsiani) not only changed the blueprint of attracting abundant wealth but also provided incredible strategies to achieve the same.

Sneh Desai, life and business coach, said, "It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the audiences to listen to the personality like Sunil Tulsiani. He served as the police detective at Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for 15 years and turned to real estate investing. Tulsiani is known as 'the wealthy cop' of Canada."

