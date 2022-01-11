Agra, January 11: In an incident of sexual assault, a 23-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by two men in a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district on Sunday. The main accused has been arrested. The woman is a resident of the Khurja area of Bulanshahr district. The victim reportedly received a call from a man who introduced himself as a block pramukh Lal Singh. He insisted on becoming friends with her. The main accused also assured the rape survivor a job as an ASHA worker. Hyderabad: Two Men Gang-Rape Married Woman by Threatening To Expose Her Extra-Marital Affair, Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman was called to Agra on December 21 on the pretext of giving her a job by Singh. He then took her to a farm house, where her two more friends – Jitendra and Dev were also present. The trio allegedly gangraped the woman and even recorded a video of the heinous crime.

The accused threatened the woman to make the video viral on social media if she told about the incident to anybody. On Sunday, Singh called the woman to a hotel in Agra. The three accused again gangraped her. Notably, the main accused is a block pramukh from Bah. Bihar Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Stabbed By Miscreants After Failed Gangrape Bid In Begusarai.

A case has been registered against the three accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 376D and 323. Singh was arrested on Monday, while a manhunt operation has been launched to nab the remaining two accused. A detailed investigation has been initiated in the matter.

