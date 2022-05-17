Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): World leader in Quality of Life services, Sodexo, kicked off its silver jubilee celebrations in India with a host of business announcements. The company, in 2025 is poised to double its revenue from the post-COVID levels with a comprehensive range of employee experience and workplace solutions. Currently, the company caters to consumers in the corporate, healthcare, education, and remote energy and resources environment with a team of 40,000+ professionals.

Speaking on the milestone event, Rohit Bahety, Country President Sodexo India, said, "The past 25 years have been an amazing journey; full of incredible experiences, supportive clients, and sustainable growth. But our aspirations are much higher; we will double our revenues by 2025 from the post-COVID levels. To achieve this, a strong business foundation has been laid. Our food transformation initiatives, namely the strategic partnership with the start-up ecosystem and progressive investments in offsite and partner kitchens will help augment retail food whereas in Facilities Management services, we will enhance the use of Robotics, IoT and Automation to enrich consumer experience."

"Over the next 2-3 years, with the reopening and full utilization of workplaces, we expect a higher double-digit growth. We anticipate growing at 20 per cent CAGR. In doing so, we will strengthen our leadership position in the manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and education segment, while expanding our presence in the fast-emerging white-collar office food space. Keeping profitability and sustainably at the core will be key to fuel our ambitious growth targets," added Rohit Bahety.

Demonstrating agility and innovation in its market approach, Sodexo has evolved from offering Facility Management and Food Services to become a comprehensive Employee Experience Services Provider. This includes holistic workplace solutions with digital as an enabler. A prime example is Sodexo HTM (Healthcare Technology Management) app, the first-of-its-kind mobile application that provides maintenance of biomedical equipment and its lifecycle management. The company is in the advanced stages of developing a similar one-stop solution, a technology platform to offer its suite of services like Facilities Management, Food Services and Catering and other Employee Services in different environments, including the soon-to-come Student Living and Elderly Care services. The company's industry pioneering initiative of camp management services in the Energy and Resources environment remains unmatched.

DE&I is the cornerstone of the company's growth strategy. With favourable policies, partnership with skill development agencies and NGOs, the company is poised to hire, retain, and offer career progression opportunities to its employees and improve the ratio of SME entrepreneurs in supply chain. In India, 23 per cent of the frontline staff and 33 per cent senior leaders will be women employees by 2025.

In December 2021, Sodexo presented its new brand tagline: Sodexo. It all starts with the everyday. The statement reflects Sodexo's belief that taking action on the concrete things of everyday life can significantly improve the lives of people, communities and the planet, while reaffirming a strong and committed point of view on the impact of what Sodexo does every day, for today and tomorrow. In the spotlight, therefore, are the practices and processes adopted by the company to perform its everyday business operations - aiding the progress of the communities it operates in. The company emphasises on sustainable sourcing, use of biodegradable materials and integrates its global WasteWatch program at major sites to reduce the carbon footprint and encourage a greener environment. With targets of a 50 per cent reduction in food waste management and a 100 per cent elimination of single-use plastics and other similar initiatives, the company plans to align all its growth programs to the sustainability goals.

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 55 countries, our 412,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. We provide quality, multichannel, and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement. From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Creating a better every day for everyone to build a better life for all is our purpose.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Sodexo India is fuelled with the brand purpose of creating a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. We provide a bouquet of 100+ service offerings to varied clientele - corporates, healthcare organizations, manufacturing locations, educational institutes and in remote environments. Our solutions range across food and catering, facilities management, technical services, workplace experience, energy management, and benefits and rewards services. Sodexo India is powered by a team of 40,135 employees who cater to 450+ clients at 1,039 sites daily. We harbour an inclusive, diverse, fair, equal, and positive work environment to improve the quality of life of those we serve, everyday.

For details, please visit in.sodexo.com/home.html.

Group Key Figures

-17.4 billion euro in Fiscal 2021 consolidated revenues

-412,000 employees as of August 31, 2021

-#1 France-based private employer worldwide

-55 countries (as at Feb 28, 2022)

-100 million consumers served daily

-10.9 billion euro in market capitalization (as at March 31, 2022)

