Singapore, December 3: Solas Fiduciary Services (Solas), a privately owned leader in directorships & corporate governance, continues to strengthen its presence in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) with the appointment of Craig Roberts to its team of independent directors.

Craig has over 30 years' experience in the financial services industry globally, having held senior positions in fund management firms, investment banking, and fund administration. He is keenly involved in the development of practices and the evolving landscape of financial services in the Middle East, having been residing in Dubai for the last 20 years.

"We are delighted to welcome Craig, a seasoned industry veteran, to Solas," said Martin O'Regan, Managing Director at Solas Fiduciary Services. "This expansion enables us to extend the trusted services we provide in Singapore and Hong Kong to clients entering the Middle East. Being in the heart of a thriving financial ecosystem and close to leading global fund managers will accelerate our growth and enhance the value we deliver. Craig's addition marks a significant step forward for us."

Mr Roberts added, "I am excited to be joining Solas at this pivotal time. The UAE is clearly on an upward trajectory as an attractive option for fund managers looking for political and economic stability, transparency, strong governance standards, a robust regulatory framework, modern infrastructure and high-quality workforce. With several key governance initiatives being proposed - particularly around the compulsory regulatory requirement of onshore independent directors across the Middle East, Solas is well placed for this timely enhancement".

"Our strength lies in combining a global network with deep regional insight," O'Regan concluded. "We remain committed to delivering exceptional governance, supporting our existing clients across the Middle East and forging strong new partnerships in this dynamic market."

About Solas Fiduciary Services

Founded in 2016, Solas Fiduciary Services is a privately owned firm specialising in directorships & corporate governance. With offices in Singapore, Hong Kong & Dubai, Solas is Asia's leading independent pure-play directorship provider.

The firm's team of experienced professional directors bring expertise across key international jurisdictions including Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Cayman Islands, Dubai, British Virgin Islands & Bermuda.

Solas provides more than governance: services include board support, fund structuring, service provider selection, regulatory analysis & ongoing advisory. With a network that spans the Americas, Caribbean, Europe, MENA & Asia-Pacific, Solas helps clients navigate complexity & achieve success across the entire fund lifecycle.

