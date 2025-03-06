NewsVoir

Patiala (Punjab) [India], March 6: Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd., a frontrunner in the solar EPC sector, proudly announces the appointment of Shiva Kumar Ram as its Director of Operations. With an illustrious career spanning over three decades in power generation, renewable energy, and strategic project execution, Ram is set to elevate Solidus Techno Power's operational excellence and drive innovation in India's clean energy landscape.

A seasoned power professional, Ram holds a B. Tech in Electronics Engineering and an MBA, equipping him with both technical expertise and strategic leadership capabilities. Over his extensive career, he has led multiple high-impact projects at NTPC Ltd., serving as General Manager and Plant Head at some of India's most critical power stations. His vast expertise spans gas turbine-based combined cycle power plants, large-scale solar project management, and cutting-edge control systems. His crowning achievement includes successfully conceptualizing, executing, and commissioning India's largest floating solar power project at NTPC Kayamkulam, Kerala--an engineering feat that redefined the country's renewable energy capabilities.

"Shiva Kumar Ram's extensive industry knowledge, proven leadership, and pioneering spirit make him an invaluable addition to our team. His track record in executing complex power and solar projects aligns perfectly with our vision of accelerating India's transition to clean energy," said Harvinder Singh, Director of Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. "Under his leadership, we look forward to setting new benchmarks in operational efficiency and sustainable innovation."

Ram's contributions to the industry have earned him multiple accolades, including the Golden Peacock Award for Occupational Health & Safety, MERCOM India Clean Energy Award for Best Engineered Project, and the International Safety Award by the British Safety Council. His expertise in power plant modernization, floating solar technology, and contract execution positions him as a key driver in Solidus Techno Power's strategic growth.

"Joining Solidus Techno Power at this transformative time in the renewable energy sector is an exciting opportunity. I look forward to leveraging my experience to optimize operations, enhance project execution, and contribute to the company's mission of a sustainable energy future," said Shiva Kumar Ram.

With an ever-expanding portfolio of solar power projects, Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. continues to push the boundaries of renewable energy innovation. Ram's appointment underscores the company's commitment to engineering excellence, operational leadership, and a greener tomorrow.

Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. is a leading solar EPC company committed to providing cutting-edge renewable energy solutions. With a strong presence in utility-scale, commercial, and industrial solar projects, the company is dedicated to driving India's clean energy transition through innovation, sustainability, and technical expertise.

