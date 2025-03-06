Manchester United were dumped out of the FA Cup by Fulham at the weekend and next up for the Red Devils is a tie against Real Sociedad in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie. Ruben Amorim is a man under a lot of duress with the club regressing further in his reign. The identity of the club is lost and the fans around the world have been left frustrated with the way the club has been managed by INEOS. The Europa League remains their only chance of securing a title this term. Opponents Real Sociedad are ninth in the La Liga, and they too need some consistency in their game. UEFA Europa League 2024–25 Knockout Play-Offs: AS Roma Edge Past FC Porto, Ajax Survive Union SG Scare.

Mikel Oyarzabal will lead the attack for Real Sociedad with Takefusa Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea on the wings. Jon Aramburu, Igor Zubeldia, Nayef Aguerd, and Aihen Munoz form the backline for the home side and a lot will ride on their shoulders. Alvaro Odriozola is likely to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the tie but Jon Pacheco and Arsen Zakharyan have been ruled out.

Joshua Zirkzee did well against Fulham and should lead the attack for Manchester United. He will have Allesandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes as the attacking midfielders in support. Casemiro is getting a run of games due to injuries to the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and the Brazilian will start again. Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte are missing which could open opportunities for Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen. Check out the Real Sociedad vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024–25 viewing options and match details

When is Real Sociedad vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Sociedad will host Manchester Unitedfor the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 round of 16 match on Thursday, March 6. The Real Sociedad vs Manchester United match will be played at Anoeta Stadium and it starts at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Real Sociedad vs Manchester United match viewing options below. FCSB 0-2 Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Ruben Amorim's Side Remains Unbeaten in League Phase, Qualifies Straight Into Round of 16.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Sociedad vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the Real Sociedad vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match on Sony Ten Sports 2 channels. For more Real Sociedad vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Sociedad vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Real Sociedad vs Manchester United football match on the Sony Liv app and website. Hence, the live streaming of the Real Sociedad vs Manchester United UEL 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV app. Manchester United will struggle in this tie and should succumb to a defeat here.

