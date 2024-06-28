PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28: Somany Ceramics, a leader in the ceramics industry joined hands with Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID), Hyderabad for the IIID Showcase Insider 2024 held from June 28, 2024 to June 30, 2024. The ceramics major showcased its range of products at the event to cater to the interior design community in the city.

One of the major highlights of the event was the showcase of Somany Max Coverstone, a marquee collection of large format slabs known for its innovative surface finishes, large sizes, incredible mix of colors and surface finishes. They are suitable for many applications, including wall cladding, flooring, kitchens, Sils, countertops and furnitures.

Another key takeaway of the event was the exhibition of mural artworks created by students using waste tiles, an initiative supported by SOMANY for Sthapatya Utsav. This initiative promotes the artistic reuse of waste tiles and supporting environmental sustainability, while fostering a sense of community among architects and building fraternity. Additionally, it highlighted our emphasis on nurturing young talent and promoting their artistic expression within the industry. The initiative also aimed to raise awareness about the importance of recycling and inspire future generations to become responsible stewards of the environment.

Abhishek Somany, Managing Director of SOMANY Ceramics, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Partnering with IIID for Showcase Insider 2024 has been an incredible opportunity for us to engage with the interior design community in South India. We are focused upon pushing the boundaries of design and innovation. This event not only allows us to display our premium products but also to connect with talented professionals who shape the future of interior spaces."

With the Ceramics giant SOMANY's active participation, the IIID Insider event celebrated the culmination of tradition and modernity, innovation, and craftsmanship in the interior design industry.

About SOMANY Ceramics Limited:

SOMANY Ceramics Limited (SCL) is one of the leading players in the ceramic industry in India. The company is a complete solution provider in terms of decor solutions with the widest product selection of Ceramic Wall and Floor tiles, Polished Vitrified Tiles, Glazed Vitrified Tiles, Coverstone slabs, Sanitary ware and Bath Fittings. SOMANY is amongst the world's largest producers with Pan India distribution and also exports to more than 80 plus countries across 6 continents. The company has a capacity to produce 75 million square meters per annum of tiles through two company owned plants and 7 strategic alliances spread across India and also has a manufacturing unit for Bath fittings.

