Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: SONRISA, a new science-led Korean skincare brand created for Indian skin and climate, officially enters the Indian beauty landscape with a clear point of view: skincare should be intentional, barrier-first, and grounded in evidence, not trends.

In a category often driven by viral ingredients and exaggerated claims, SONRISA takes a different approach. Rooted in Korean biotechnology and formulated in collaboration with top Korean experts, the brand champions calm, corrective care that focuses on strengthening the skin barrier, restoring balance, and supporting long-term skin health. Every product is dermatologically tested, beginner-friendly, and specifically adapted for Indian humidity, pollution exposure, and melanin-rich skin -- prioritising compatibility over complexity.

"Skincare today feels overwhelming. SONRISA was born from a simple gap: Indian consumers deserved cleaner formulations, deeper science, and results that speak quietly but last," says Nitika Garg, Founder of SONRISA."Korean skincare taught the world discipline and consistency. With SONRISA, we bring that philosophy home in a way that feels honest, accessible, and effective."

A Thoughtful Four-Step Launch Routine

At launch, SONRISA introduces a tightly curated four-product range designed to work together as a complete, uncomplicated ritual:

-Ginseng Powder Face Wash - a premium enzyme powder cleanser with 10% red ginseng and papain, offering gentle daily exfoliation while maintaining a skin-friendly pH of 5.9.

-Radiance Serum - a concentrated antioxidant ampoule powered by Centella Asiatica, aloe, olive leaf extract, adenosine, and allantoin to soothe irritation, reinforce the barrier, and protect stressed skin.

-Radiance Cream - a lightweight gel-textured ampoule cream that calms redness, hydrates deeply, regulates sebum, and strengthens the skin against external aggressors.

-Petal Pout Lip Mask - an intensive, low-irritation lip treatment delivering lasting hydration, smoothness, and a transparent, glossy finish suitable for all lip tones.

Together, the routine addresses sensitivity, dehydration, dullness, barrier weakness, and stress-induced imbalance, focusing on restoring equilibrium rather than treating concerns in isolation. First launch product detail

Each formula reflects SONRISA's commitment to ingredient integrity and advanced delivery systems, including micro-moisture capsules and deep diffusion technology that enhance absorption while remaining gentle on compromised skin.

Clean, Conscious, and Built for Long-Term Trust

SONRISA operates on a simple principle: soft brand, hard science.

Every ingredient is responsibly sourced, all products are cruelty-free with select vegan offerings, and formulations are developed to meet high ethical and safety standards. Rather than chasing influencer hype, SONRISA focuses on transparency, education, and sustainable skin wellness, calming, strengthening, and restoring skin over time.

The brand's core values, excellence in every drop, ethical beauty first, transparency through education, and humble craftsmanship, guide everything from formulation to consumer experience. Its long-term vision extends beyond epidermal improvement to emotional reassurance: helping consumers move from confusion to confidence through informed skincare choices.

Redefining Korean Skincare for India

Designed specifically for Indian realities, SONRISA blends Korean-grade technology with botanical actives and barrier-repair science to deliver high-performance skincare that feels intuitive, not intimidating. By rejecting over-engineered routines and fad-driven launches, the brand positions itself as a calm authority in a crowded category, one that values consistency over urgency and skin health over spectacle.

With its debut, SONRISA signals a shift in how Korean skincare is formulated, communicated, and experienced in India: more mindful, more scientific, and deeply human.

About SONRISA

SONRISA is a science-led skincare brand rooted in the belief that skincare is an art backed by research and intention. Designed for Indian skin and climate, SONRISA blends Korean biotechnology, nature-inspired actives, and rigorous formulation science to create effective, gentle, and consciously crafted skincare solutions. Each product is dermatologically tested and developed to support barrier repair, skin resilience, and long-term radiance. Founded in 2025 by healthcare and pharmaceutical professional Nitika Garg, SONRISA is guided by the philosophy of Illuminating the Skincare Journey -- empowering consumers to move from confusion to confidence through transparent, high-performance skincare.

