New Delhi [India], March 11: Sony India announced the launch of a new colour variant, Sand Pink, for its wireless noise cancelling headphones, WH-1000XM6. The award-winning WH-1000XM6 series continues to set benchmarks in premium audio and personal listening experiences. Building on this legacy, the introduction of the Sand Pink variant blends premium sound with industry-leading noise cancelling in a seamless, sophisticated design offering an unparalleled audio experience for music lovers, fashionistas, travellers, and professionals alike. The new Sand Pink finish adds a fresh and contemporary aesthetic to the iconic WH-1000XM6 lineup, elevating both style and performance.

The WH-1000X6 headphones allow you to hear your music as it was meant to be. Developed in collaboration with world-renowned mastering engineers at three of the industry top recording studios, Sterling Sound, Battery Studios and Coast Mastering the WH-1000XM6 refines every note for studio-level accuracy, delivering a superior music experience.

The WH-1000XM6 are engineered to perfection with the specially designed driver unit delivering clarity that feels almost tangible, and every detail comes through with precision.

The next evolution in noise cancellation

Powered by advanced processor and an adaptive microphone system, noise cancelling is optimised in real time on the WH-1000XM6, so your world stays undisturbed, and your sound stays pure. With processor speeds seven times faster than its predecessor, the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 fine-tunes 12 microphones, which is 1.5 times more than its precursor the WH-1000XM5, in real time, delivering a dramatic leap in noise cancelling and sound quality. The precise detection of the twelve optimally places microphones allow the noise cancellation to adapt more precisely to fit you and your environment. Whether you are looking to block out noise on a busy commute or stay focused in the office, your sound experience will be seamless and powerful.

Additionally, the WH-1000XM6 features Sony's most advanced noise cancelling yet, powered by a next-generation chip and intelligent algorithms that block distractions before they reach you. Co-created with world-renowned mastering engineers, the headphones deliver studio-level sound precision, while 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema brings immersive, theatre-like audio to life. Designed for everyday use, the WH-1000XM6 also ensures ultra-clear call quality, so you are always heard on every call, in any environment.

With this launch, Sony is broadening its appeal among younger audiences and consumers seeking a blend of high-performance technology and expressive design. The new Sand Pink colour, in essence, offers a playful yet sophisticated alternative to more classic shades.

Pricing and Availability

The WH-1000XM6 Sand Pink is available now. It will be available on Select Sony Center, Croma and Reliance outlets, www.ShopatSC.com portal and Amazon.

About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

